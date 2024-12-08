'We Had Good Memories'

DALLAS - Connor Zary’s always had a connection to the Dallas Stars.

His first NHL game, and first NHL goal, both happened against Dallas.

Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is even the owner of Zary’s old WHL team, the Kamloops Blazers.

But tonight’s contest, that pits the 13-9-5 Flames against the 16-10-0 Stars, will have a bit of a different feel.

That’s because Zary and his old Kamloops buddy, Logan Stankoven, will line up across from one another for the first time on NHL ice.

The two were teammates for parts of three WHL seasons, on pretty stacked Blazers teams; part of a run of four consecutive division titles in Canada’s Tournament Capital.

Friends? Yes.

Both former Kamloops captains? For sure.

But this evening, they’ll be enemies on the ice for the first time.