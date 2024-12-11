Say What - 'Leaving Our Heart Out There'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on a big road win:

“Third period, when the game was on the line, I thought we had some key shot blocks. I think that's something that's important for our team. Danny, when he needed to make saves, he made some good saves for us in the third period. We had a powerplay goal against a very good penalty kill, and our penalty kill was clean tonight. Those are all factors that I think were difference-makers for us tonight.”

On sticking with it after the Predators got some timely offence:

“It felt like it was going to one of those nights for a bit, where I thought we were controlling a lot of the play and then we'd make a mistake and they capitalized on it. You do worry a little bit when you have a night like that when it seems things are going our way, but I really thought in the second period the guys dug in, had a very good period and I think we were able to maintain some of that momentum.”

On the crucial blocked shots from Rooney and Blake Coleman late in the game:

“To me, it's the difference. They're not easy things to do, of course, in those situations. And the guys feel it. And they do feel it for more than just a little while. But that's - for our team - that's the difference; the margins are so slim for us on usually a nightly basis that in a shot lane or out of a shot lane can often be the difference for us. And tonight, because of the way the guys were there, that was.”

On Huberdeau extending to a five-game point streak:

“His game has been good over the last little while, but I do think the line has found a little bit of chemistry and I really like the way Marty (Pospisil) is playing. And I think the pace Marty plays with has allowed Naz and Huby to do their thing with the puck. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come.”

On the offensive contributions from the fourth line:

“When you get your fourth line contributing like that, it's... You take it always, but there's two of them coming our way, we'll take it all the time. But as a coach, I'm always more pleased with the thing Kevin did late in the game for us. They all did a good job for us tonight and helped us win.”