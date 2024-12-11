Say What - 'Leaving Our Heart Out There'

The buzz around the rink following a 4-3 win over the Preds

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Kevin Rooney on finishing the trip on a high note:

“We've been talking about it for some time now about being better on the road. It felt really good to finally get one on the road. The Dallas game, we felt like we kind of played two really good periods and then it snowballed on us in the third. So, we just tried to stay positive coming into tonight and (we) were able to get one.”

On how they got it done:

“It was a full team effort. Like you said, a lot of blocks, contributions from up and down the lineup; Vladdy, obviously, played outstanding; the powerplay came up big; penalty kill came up big when it was needed. It was a full team effort tonight.”

On his big block late in the third period:

“It was a little scary. I think it got me in the chest, then the chin. I sat there for a second, like, 'I'm all good!' So, I was able to get back up. Just trying to do anything I can right now to help us get wins.”

"Contributions from up and down the lineup"

Dan Vladar on Rooney and co. sacrificing the body in front of him:

“Just sacrifice and doing everything to win. Literally leaving our heart out there. That was our mentality at the beginning of the year and now we've just got to keep grinding, keep doing that. That's a huge win for our group.”

On Nashville’s late push:

“I was just in a blender. Scramble mode. I was just trying to keep the puck in front of me. I don't even know. So many things happening out there, you don't even know, you're just trying to battle.”

"Just sacrifice and doing everything to win"

Jonathan Huberdeau scoring his team-leading 10th goal of the season:

“That goal, fortunate bounce. Matty (Coronato) tipped it back to me, but those are the goals you want to score. That was a huge one for us taking that lead and in the third period, we kind of shut down the opposition.”

On the gutsy blocks from Coleman and Rooney:

“It's not easy to block a shot. For these guys, they're warriors. To go out there and block some shots in a key time at the end of the game, that's what we need. If we don't block those shots, they might go win. So, those guys did a great job at the end.”

"These guys, they're warriors"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on a big road win:

“Third period, when the game was on the line, I thought we had some key shot blocks. I think that's something that's important for our team. Danny, when he needed to make saves, he made some good saves for us in the third period. We had a powerplay goal against a very good penalty kill, and our penalty kill was clean tonight. Those are all factors that I think were difference-makers for us tonight.”

On sticking with it after the Predators got some timely offence:

“It felt like it was going to one of those nights for a bit, where I thought we were controlling a lot of the play and then we'd make a mistake and they capitalized on it. You do worry a little bit when you have a night like that when it seems things are going our way, but I really thought in the second period the guys dug in, had a very good period and I think we were able to maintain some of that momentum.”

On the crucial blocked shots from Rooney and Blake Coleman late in the game:

“To me, it's the difference. They're not easy things to do, of course, in those situations. And the guys feel it. And they do feel it for more than just a little while. But that's - for our team - that's the difference; the margins are so slim for us on usually a nightly basis that in a shot lane or out of a shot lane can often be the difference for us. And tonight, because of the way the guys were there, that was.”

On Huberdeau extending to a five-game point streak:

“His game has been good over the last little while, but I do think the line has found a little bit of chemistry and I really like the way Marty (Pospisil) is playing. And I think the pace Marty plays with has allowed Naz and Huby to do their thing with the puck. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come.”

On the offensive contributions from the fourth line:

“When you get your fourth line contributing like that, it's... You take it always, but there's two of them coming our way, we'll take it all the time. But as a coach, I'm always more pleased with the thing Kevin did late in the game for us. They all did a good job for us tonight and helped us win.”

"The guys dug in"

