Super 'ville-ains

The first good chance of the game went to the Flames a minute in. From the left wing, Mikael Backlund found countryman Rasmus Andersson with a hard pass to the right point.

Andersson stepped into a slapshot, but Predators starter Juuse Saros was equal to the task.

All the scoring in period one occurred in a span of 3:07.

Nashville got things started at 7:45, when Steven Stamkos fed a hard pass to the low slot that was re-directed in by fellow free-agent signee Jonathan Marchessault.

The Flames answered back just under three minutes later. Kadri found space down the left wing and sent a snap shot Saros’ way.

The puck snuck through the Predator netminder’s pads, then chaos ensued. While crashing the net, Martin Pospisil took out Nashville d-man Adam Wilsby, sending him hurtling into the goal, but not before Wilsby nudged Saros’ pad just enough for it to knock the loose puck into the yawning cage.