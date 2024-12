Ryan Huska on the recent run of games away from home:

"You have to build somewhere, and it’s not like during this stretch that every game’s been a poor game. It’s not anything like that, we just haven’t been able to stay with it in situations where we’ve needed to, we haven’t been able to maintain discipline in situations where we’ve needed to. So tonight, we’re looking for that complete game, and that’s probably the biggest thing that we’re going to ask of our team, is that we have a 60-minute mentality."

On facing the Predators tonight:

"In the NHL, there’s never a team that you’re going to play against that isn’t a very good team. These guys have a very veteran-laden team, they have a lot of players that have had success winning before. And they have, when you look at their forward group, some top offensive players and they would have one of the best defencemen in the NHL still, and their goaltender. So this is a very good team."