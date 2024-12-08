5 Things - Flames @ Stars

1. Road Cookin'

The Flames are back on the road - in two excellent American food cities - with an eye on replicating their home success in hostile environments.

The two-game trip begins tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, a building that's proven to be a happy hunting ground for Calgarians over the past few years, before the team continues on to Nashville Tuesday night.

The Flames have enjoyed Texas-sized success on the road against the Stars of late, winning in each of their last six regular-season visits dating back to the 2019-20 campaign.

But that's the great thing about stats. They can be manipulated in a million different ways.

The Flames know them, they've read them, but for forward - and proud Texan - Blake Coleman, the devil is in the details; it's all about carrying over the work rate we've seen in recent weeks at the Scotiabank Saddledome through to cities like Dallas, Nashville, and beyond.

"We’ve just got to replicate our home game, and find ways to make it translate onto the road," Coleman said Friday. "We’re going into a couple tough buildings to play in, some good teams, really it’s just simple early; the work’s got to be there, the defensive side of the game and the consistency that we’ve been lacking a little bit.

"No secret, we’ve just got to execute the way we do at home."