Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

The Flames kick off a two-game road trip tonight with a stop in Dallas to face the Stars at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (Starter)

Dan Vladar