Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt against the Stars

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a two-game road trip tonight with a stop in Dallas to face the Stars at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (Starter)
Dan Vladar

Note: Ryan Lomberg did not travel with the team to Dallas, as he and his wife, Marissa, are expecting a child.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Stars

'Prove Some People Wrong'

'Insert That Level Of Energy'

Say What - 'Three Out Of Four'

Oh So Close

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Game Day Notebook - 05.12.24

Say What - 'Stack Those Points'

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Kirkland Undergoes ACL Surgery

More Rasmus!

The Farm Report - 04.12.24 

Hurtig Named To Sweden's World Junior Roster

Emotional Victory

Say What - 'So Much Emotion'

'Stay Strong Between Your Ears'

Say What - 'Bring The Pace'

5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets