Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

The Flames kick off a two-game road trip tonight with a stop in Dallas to face the Stars at 6 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltenders
Dustin Wolf (Starter)
Dan Vladar