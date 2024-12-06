Every team needs an ‘energy guy.'

Someone who keeps the dressing room light, brightening things with their wit, candour and thousand-watt smile.

Ryan Lomberg’s been one of those guys throughout his entire career, bringing levity - and energy to every practice, every shift, every game.

It’s an important role.

And it’s one that he relishes.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs throughout the year,” he explained. “Anytime you can - during one of those downs - be positive, and optimistic, and upbeat, It doesn’t have to be about hockey at all, just about life, joking around with the boys and keeping the morale high, it’s important to be able to help the group to snap out of those lulls.”

Safe to say, he’s an expert on the subject matter, which makes it all the more logical that Lomberg has already found some early chemistry with Jakob Pelletier.

They combined for a goal Thursday against St. Louis, and since returning to the Flames earlier this week, Pelletier’s brought the same kind of vibe to the team that Lomberg’s made a staple since Day 1.

Pelletier called it a return to his old self, a je ne sais quoi that has caught Lomberg’s attention, since the pair started playing together on a line with Kevin Rooney.

“You can feel it, for sure,” said Lomberg. “You need guys like that to be able to step in the lineup and insert that level of energy, that positivity that the guys can rally behind.

“He’s been doing a great job, I’m looking forward to continuing to play with him.”

Pelletier’s been candid about the last 18 months. A pair of shoulder injuries derailed his 2023-24 season, and he’s had to work his way back to the NHL once more after starting this season with the Calgary Wranglers.

But since returning, he’s looked energetic, he’s looked quick, and his goal last night - his first in front of the Flames faithful - might well have felt like King Kong being tossed away from those aforementioned shoulders.

And like Lomberg, he did it all with a smile on his face.

As the team prepares to jet south for a two-game Central Division trip to Dallas and Nashville, Lomberg is of the opinion that his new linemate is in the right place, and the right headspace.

“I think he’s got it pretty dialled in as far as his mindset and even his game, his two games so far have been great games,” Lomberg said. “For us, it’s about just continuing to build that chemistry and making sure we’re on the same page.

“As far as his energy and positivity goes, he’s been doing a great job of that, so I don’t think it’s anybody’s responsibility to kinda make sure it’s there, ‘cause it’s always been there.”