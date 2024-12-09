The Farm Report - 09.12.24 

With the recent call-ups of Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier to the Flames, the Wranglers have been forced to adapt.

While the departures of such key players can create a challenge, they also present opportunities for others to step up — and that’s exactly what is happening in the AHL ranks.

One such beneficiary has been William Stromgren, who has quickly found chemistry on the line once occupied by Pelletier.

The 21-year-old Swede has risen to the occasion, contributing offensively with three points on Dec. 7, and another point the night before.

Stromgren’s ability to seize the moment hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s one of those guys who is taking advantage of the situation,” Wranglers head coach Trent Cull said “With a couple of call-ups, all of a sudden, Stromgren slots in on a line that Pelletier was playing on, and he’s keeping his pace up, keeping his feet moving.”

“He’s a talented guy.”

And one making the most of the situation in front of him.

“It’s good for those guys to go up,” Stromgren explained. “It creates a lot of opportunities for other guys and luckily I am one of those.

“Huntsy and Ror (Dryden Hunt and Rory Kerins) are two skilled players and they do stuff to bring your tempo up and we’ve got good chemistry even though it’s just our first couple games but we get our chemistry up and keep it going.”