Flames Drop Decision In Dallas

Dallas took the lead 7:47 into a tight-checking second period.

After stepping out of the penalty box, Jason Robertson grabbed the puck and jumped into a 2-on-1 rush. Despite Pospisil’s best efforts on the backcheck, the Dallas forward got a low shot away that beat Wolf for his sixth goal of the season.

But from there, the Flames turned up the heat, hemming the Stars in their own zone and forcing their hosts into several icings thanks to relentless pressure on the wall.

That hard work paid off with just under four minutes left on the clock.

Andrei Kuzmenko gained the zone on the left wing, stopped short of the circle, and fired a pass across to Daniil Miromanov on the right side.

As traffic started to form, Miromanov sent a high shot goalward, Oettinger spraying the rebound into the low slot where Zary was waiting to angle the disc across the line with his skate.