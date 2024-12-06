Say What - 'Three Out Of Four'

What was said after the Flames fell in overtime to the Blues

2-1
MacKenzie Weegar on the overtime goal:

"I don’t think it’s going to affect us, because I believe we played a great 5-on-5 game tonight. I don’t know what you guys thought about it, but I don’t think the puck goes in unless, you know, he pushes the pad. I thought it was pretty clear, that’s really all I’ve got to say about that. We move on, we got three out of four during our little homestand right now. Our big focus is getting on the road here, and getting some wins on the road."

On being omitted from the Canadian 4 Nations Face-Off roster:

"Obviously, you’re a bit bummed not to make the team, but at the same time, you’re pretty honoured to still be in the mix. There’s a bunch of defencemen that could be on that team, it’s a pretty stacked lineup. I’m proud to say that I was in the mix for that. I’m rooting for them of course, I’ll be watching."

"We move on, we got three out of four"

Jakob Pelletier on celebrating his first-period goal:

"It was everything. You know, it’s been a tough year and a half. But it felt good, just to score a big goal, too, it was 2-0. To kind of find a big goal again, it felt pretty good, to be honest."

On how his confidence is growing:

"I think from the first game with the Wranglers, I kind of play more with confidence than I did the past year. For me, it’s just to kind of keep playing the same way."

On digesting a tough overtime loss:

"It’s hard to win in the NHL, but I think we’ve just got to turn the page and focus on the road trip coming up."

"To kind of find a big goal again, it felt pretty good, to be honest"

Dan Vladar on the OT goal:

"I just saw it (on) the Jumbotron, so I’ve got to take a look at it again … I respect the call, and it is what it is."

On the loss overall:

"I mean, I just felt that I had to make one extra save than Binnington, and I didn’t. They got the win, but I think we deserved to win today, for sure. Guys played a really good game in front of me. We played really good hockey, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough."

"They got the win, but I think we deserved to win today"

Ryan Huska on the game overall:

"I really liked our game, 5-on-5 and powerplay, I did not like our penalty kill. So that’s the frustrating thing for me, there was a lot of good things in tonight’s game. We played it hard, I thought we played it well, I thought as the game went on, we started to take over. Lot of time was spent in the offensive zone in the third period. I don’t have a lot of complaints about those portions of our game, but we do, most definitely, need to get better on our penalty kill."

On the overtime goal by the Blues:

"It’s frustrating, to be quite honest with you. Hey, if you’re going to call it that way, fine, but the referees can come over and explain it. They just skate themselves right off the ice. That’s the part that bothers me a little bit, as to why? Why was it a good goal? So, the way I see it, Danny made a save and he probably would have kept it out if his pad wasn’t pushed in. But that’s the way it is."

"A lot of good things"

