Say What - 'Three Out Of Four'

MacKenzie Weegar on the overtime goal:

"I don’t think it’s going to affect us, because I believe we played a great 5-on-5 game tonight. I don’t know what you guys thought about it, but I don’t think the puck goes in unless, you know, he pushes the pad. I thought it was pretty clear, that’s really all I’ve got to say about that. We move on, we got three out of four during our little homestand right now. Our big focus is getting on the road here, and getting some wins on the road."

On being omitted from the Canadian 4 Nations Face-Off roster:

"Obviously, you’re a bit bummed not to make the team, but at the same time, you’re pretty honoured to still be in the mix. There’s a bunch of defencemen that could be on that team, it’s a pretty stacked lineup. I’m proud to say that I was in the mix for that. I’m rooting for them of course, I’ll be watching."