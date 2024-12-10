5 Things - Flames @ Predators

1. Tenne-Seeing Red

The Flames landed in Nashville early Monday morning with an eye on salvaging a split from this two-game, Central Division road swing.

Sunday's defeat in Dallas was frustrating, no doubt, but the group went right back to work Monday in an up-tempo, hard-skating practice in the Music City.

The road woes are no secret; Calgary comes in to this clash in Nashville having dropped eight straight games away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, but veteran forward Jonathan Huberdeau knows full well the key to getting out of the slump is for him and his mates to keep their heads held high.

"We’re not in a bad spot, so I think we can’t get frustrated," Huberdeau said after Sunday's game. "We’ve got to try to stay positive, and find a way. Find a way to get a win.

"You know, that’s our last road game before Christmas. That’s the one we need to focus on. Regroup, and go back on Tuesday."