Say What - 'Always Good To Come Home'

What was said ahead of Sunday's tilt in Dallas

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on righting the ship on the road:

"We just gotta get our footing on the road, you know. It’s been a little Jekyll and Hyde with our game, home and away. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, against a team that’s been really good in their rink this year. I expect everyone to have their ‘A’ game tonight, should be a good game."

On coming home to Texas:

"It’s fun, I always have a lot of No. 20 jerseys in the stands, I get to see family and friends, it’s just always good to come home."

On the value and importance of hard work:

"We play a demanding system, it’s a lot of skating and it’s hard work, and everyone’s got to be pulling their weight, it’s a five-man system. We just haven’t really consistently done that on the road, it’s been a little inconsistent. I think that if we just piece together our game like we do at home, and get ourselves to the third with a chance to win, we like our chances."

Jakob Pelletier on how to find success away from home:

"Play the same way as we do at home. If we stick to our gameplan, if we play the Flames way, I think everything’s going to be alright."

On each line having to pull their weight:

"I think every line’s got their own way. I think for us,, Roons and me and Kuzy tonight, it’s just to play simple, to play hard, put some pucks on net and to kinda bang some pucks in."

Ryan Huska on bringing home habits on the road:

"I think you try to reinforce as much as you can that the game doesn’t change, no matter where you are. The big thing for us is our mindset, and what we ask our players to do when we have the puck and when we don’t have the puck. Because if you play a smart road game, you give yourself a chance to win, and a lot of a smart road game revolves around ‘what are we doing when we have the puck? And what are we doing when they have the puck?’"

On the challenges the Stars present:

"They’re one of the more solid teams in the league on both sides of the puck, I guess that’s what I would say. So, they’re stingy defensively, but when you turn it over, they’re very quick to go the other way, and that’s what makes them one of the better teams in the NHL right now, is their transition game. So, we have to make sure we’re really good in that area of managing the puck the right way, and doing a really good job of trying to flip the script a little bit on them, and playing fast on our side, so we can try to catch them in situations that they don’t want to be in."

On Andrei Kuzmenko slotting back into the lineup:

"Yup, and he’s going to be right back on the powerplay. Sometimes, for a player that’s been going through some tough times, the best thing you can do is just get a reset and get away from the rink, so we’re looking for a good game out of him tonight."

