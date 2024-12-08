Say What - 'Always Good To Come Home'

Blake Coleman on righting the ship on the road:
"We just gotta get our footing on the road, you know. It’s been a little Jekyll and Hyde with our game, home and away. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, against a team that’s been really good in their rink this year. I expect everyone to have their ‘A’ game tonight, should be a good game."
On coming home to Texas:
"It’s fun, I always have a lot of No. 20 jerseys in the stands, I get to see family and friends, it’s just always good to come home."
On the value and importance of hard work:
"We play a demanding system, it’s a lot of skating and it’s hard work, and everyone’s got to be pulling their weight, it’s a five-man system. We just haven’t really consistently done that on the road, it’s been a little inconsistent. I think that if we just piece together our game like we do at home, and get ourselves to the third with a chance to win, we like our chances."