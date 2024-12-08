Say What - 'Always Good To Come Home'

Ryan Huska on bringing home habits on the road:

"I think you try to reinforce as much as you can that the game doesn’t change, no matter where you are. The big thing for us is our mindset, and what we ask our players to do when we have the puck and when we don’t have the puck. Because if you play a smart road game, you give yourself a chance to win, and a lot of a smart road game revolves around ‘what are we doing when we have the puck? And what are we doing when they have the puck?’"

On the challenges the Stars present:

"They’re one of the more solid teams in the league on both sides of the puck, I guess that’s what I would say. So, they’re stingy defensively, but when you turn it over, they’re very quick to go the other way, and that’s what makes them one of the better teams in the NHL right now, is their transition game. So, we have to make sure we’re really good in that area of managing the puck the right way, and doing a really good job of trying to flip the script a little bit on them, and playing fast on our side, so we can try to catch them in situations that they don’t want to be in."

On Andrei Kuzmenko slotting back into the lineup:

"Yup, and he’s going to be right back on the powerplay. Sometimes, for a player that’s been going through some tough times, the best thing you can do is just get a reset and get away from the rink, so we’re looking for a good game out of him tonight."