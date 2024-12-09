Say What - 'We Hurt Ourselves'

Connor Zary on the 6-2 score not necessarily reflecting the game flow:

“For sure, I think so. But at the end of the day, you can't look at it (any other way) than it's a loss. We've got to figure out how to win on the road here. It's been (eight) games now in a row on the road where we haven't come out on top. That's everyone trying to be a bit better, right from the start. I thought we had it for most of the game and then we let in three goals in the third, which is tough. I think in moments we were definitely there, we want it; it's not that we don't want it in here. I think every single guy wants it as bad as every other guy and wants to win. It's just about cleaning up a few details and getting a few bounces here and there, and we'll find our game.”

On the game getting away from them in the third:

“Obviously, a couple weird bounces. They get one and it's not really the end of the world. We're going to get scored on, we're going to be behind in games. We've really got to re-group and come back at them and kind of find a way to get goals. I think I saw a stat that we haven't scored more than three goals in 24, 25 games. So, I think it's us trying to get over that hump and really bear down on our chances and find a way.”