Say What - 'We Hurt Ourselves'

Jonathan Huberdeau on a tough third period:
“Momentum shift. I thought we were good up until then. We battled, we got a nice goal at the end of the second, and in the third period, they just took advantage. They scored some quick goals and after that, we were trying to catch up, but yeah. We've got to figure out something on the road to get some wins. We know that was a really good team on the other side, but I thought were in the game, most of it, (at) 5-on-5.”
On getting things turned around on the road:
“We're not in a bad spot, so I think we can't get frustrated. We've got to stay positive and find a way; find a way to get a win and (Tuesday in Nashville) is our last road game before Christmas, so I think that's the one we need to focus on. Tomorrow is a new day, re-group, and go back on Tuesday.”