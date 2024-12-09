Say What - 'We Hurt Ourselves'

What was talked about following a 6-2 loss in Dallas

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on a tough third period:

“Momentum shift. I thought we were good up until then. We battled, we got a nice goal at the end of the second, and in the third period, they just took advantage. They scored some quick goals and after that, we were trying to catch up, but yeah. We've got to figure out something on the road to get some wins. We know that was a really good team on the other side, but I thought were in the game, most of it, (at) 5-on-5.”

On getting things turned around on the road:

“We're not in a bad spot, so I think we can't get frustrated. We've got to stay positive and find a way; find a way to get a win and (Tuesday in Nashville) is our last road game before Christmas, so I think that's the one we need to focus on. Tomorrow is a new day, re-group, and go back on Tuesday.”

"We can't get frustrated"

Connor Zary on the 6-2 score not necessarily reflecting the game flow:

“For sure, I think so. But at the end of the day, you can't look at it (any other way) than it's a loss. We've got to figure out how to win on the road here. It's been (eight) games now in a row on the road where we haven't come out on top. That's everyone trying to be a bit better, right from the start. I thought we had it for most of the game and then we let in three goals in the third, which is tough. I think in moments we were definitely there, we want it; it's not that we don't want it in here. I think every single guy wants it as bad as every other guy and wants to win. It's just about cleaning up a few details and getting a few bounces here and there, and we'll find our game.”

On the game getting away from them in the third:

“Obviously, a couple weird bounces. They get one and it's not really the end of the world. We're going to get scored on, we're going to be behind in games. We've really got to re-group and come back at them and kind of find a way to get goals. I think I saw a stat that we haven't scored more than three goals in 24, 25 games. So, I think it's us trying to get over that hump and really bear down on our chances and find a way.”

"I thought we had it for most of the game"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the first 40 minutes:

“We had stretches where I liked what we were doing, we had some good zone time. I thought we had some decent looks around their net. But how we were away from the puck, with the odd-man rushes against... I mean that, to me, is the difference between winning and losing and that's where we're struggling a little bit on the road. I think it was seven or eight odd-man rushes against, 2-on-1s, those type of things. Those are quality chances that you can't give up, especially on the road.”

On what went wrong in the third:

“The stretches of the third, I thought we were pretty good as well. But then we... I feel like we hurt ourselves and allowed them to get behind us a little bit and too many odd-man rushes against a good hockey team is not a recipe for success.”

On needing to generate more offence:

“I don't think we had great looks tonight. They defend really well. So, they don't give you a lot of room when you're entering the zone. But then some of that is on us as well. We have to find a way to hit the line with a little bit more speed, make sure we're hungrier for the loose pucks and when you have the stretches of zone time that we had tonight, you have to find a way to capitalize and get a little bit more inside.”

"You have to find a way to capitalize"

