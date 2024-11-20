The Farm Report - 20.11.24 

Stromgren on benefits of long road trip for surging Wranglers

1920x1080
By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

William Stromgren has been generating a lot of opportunities for the Wranglers during their road-game stint, putting up four assists in the past two games against San Jose.

“I believe that my offensive skills have always been there, so my focus right now is what I do without the puck, how do I get the puck back so you can create chances,” he shared.

The long trip presents opportunities for the team to get out and bond more than they typically would back in Calgary.

“I feel like our team is so put together already, but we go out and have dinner with these guys and everybody wants to do something because we’re on the road," he said. “Some days you can be stuck at the hotel for too long and you just have too much energy. You sit around, but you want to do stuff,I feel like that just builds chemistry off just being with each other.”

Upcoming Games

One-timers

  • David Silye scored his first professional goal on Nov. 16
  • Rory Kerins scored his 13th goal in 16 games on Nov. 17

Quotables

Head Coach Trent Cull on the team entering their trip:

“Sometimes you get on the road and get a bit of a different vibe. It’s been great, we had a longer road trip to start with, and then we had a good home stand. It's nice to get ourselves back on the road and get more dialed in as a group.”

Devin Cooley on Dustin Wolf as inspiration:

“When I watch Wolfy up top with Calgary, every single time he has a good game, and I see him playing the same way that I want to be playing, I see that it works in the NHL too, so it fires me up when he has a good game and continues to reinforce the plan (that him and Goalie Coach Mackenzie Skapski have been working on).”

News Feed

Wolf Wows Again

Say What - 'Lots Of Battling'

Game Day Notebook - 19.11.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Islanders 

Say What - 'Every Game It's Getting Better'

Flames Foundation, Desjardins Insurance Launch CGY Champs

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

'Confidence Booster For Me'

Future Watch Update - 18.11.24

Klapka Assigned To Wranglers

Say What - 'Over The Moon Happy'

Clap For The Wolfman

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

Say What - 'Bear Down'

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

'Good Teammate And A Good Person'

'Legend Of Rock 'n' Roll'