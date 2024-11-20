The Farm Report - 20.11.24 

William Stromgren has been generating a lot of opportunities for the Wranglers during their road-game stint, putting up four assists in the past two games against San Jose.

“I believe that my offensive skills have always been there, so my focus right now is what I do without the puck, how do I get the puck back so you can create chances,” he shared.

The long trip presents opportunities for the team to get out and bond more than they typically would back in Calgary.

“I feel like our team is so put together already, but we go out and have dinner with these guys and everybody wants to do something because we’re on the road," he said. “Some days you can be stuck at the hotel for too long and you just have too much energy. You sit around, but you want to do stuff,I feel like that just builds chemistry off just being with each other.”