The Farm Report - 19.12.23

The goal?

Head into the break on a winning note.

It will be a busy week for the Wranglers as they close out the 2023 portion of their schedule with three games on the road, beginning in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

There will be added motivation for the group heading into the Christmas break after dropping their last three games - the first time the Wranglers have lost three in a row since last February when they lost a trio of tilts against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Calgary currently sits third in the AHL standings with a 16-6-2-0 record for 34 points.

Last Three Games: