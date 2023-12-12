The Farm Report - 12.12.23

The Wranglers head into the week perched atop the Pacific Division with a 16-4-2 record and sit second in the AHL with 34 points, while their 0.773 winning-percentage leads the league.
Calgary is 3-1-1 in its last five games, following a 4-3 overtime setback to the Manitoba Moose in their most recent outing on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
They’ll get set to head out on the road for a five-game swing heading into the Christmas break, which kicks off in San Jose against the Barracuda on Friday.