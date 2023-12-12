The Farm Report - 12.12.23

Dansk Delivering

Oscar Dansk has been a developing storyline since the start of the season.

With his battery-mate Dustin Wolf currently up with the Flames, it’s been up to Dansk to shoulder the bulk of starts for the time being.

Wolf has been recalled twice this season and during those stretches, Dansk has proven to be a viable - and reliable - option between the pipes for the Wranglers. And his numbers back it up.

Dansk strung together five straight wins during Wolf’s first NHL recall in early November, posting a .946 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average in that span.

This season, the Stockholm, Sweden native has a record of 6-1-2-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a 0.923 Sv% (8th in AHL).

Quotable: “It’s still early in the season. I wanted to set myself up to have a good start and I believe I’ve done that.” – Dansk on his strong start.