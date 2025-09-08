Flames Trade Sticks For Clubs

The Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation will host the 44th Annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9th, 2025. The annual fundraiser for the Calgary Flames Foundation will take place at two different golf courses: Country Hills Golf Club and Cottonwood Golf & Country Club. Supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation will participate with Calgary Flames players and hockey staff along with CSEC management, alumni and local celebrities in the season launching event with 420 golfers on 54 holes.

New this year was the Celebrity Match Party that took place on Monday, September 8th. The event featured a live auction, tours of the Calgary Flames dressing room, and the team and course unveiling for all golfers and celebrities. Golfers also had the unique opportunity to bid on Craig Conroy, Mikael Backlund, or Lanny McDonald as their celebrity golfer for Tuesday’s tournament.