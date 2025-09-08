Flames Trade Sticks For Clubs

44th annual Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank set for Tuesday, Sept. 9

coleman golf classic
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation will host the 44th Annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9th, 2025. The annual fundraiser for the Calgary Flames Foundation will take place at two different golf courses: Country Hills Golf Club and Cottonwood Golf & Country Club. Supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation will participate with Calgary Flames players and hockey staff along with CSEC management, alumni and local celebrities in the season launching event with 420 golfers on 54 holes.

New this year was the Celebrity Match Party that took place on Monday, September 8th. The event featured a live auction, tours of the Calgary Flames dressing room, and the team and course unveiling for all golfers and celebrities. Golfers also had the unique opportunity to bid on Craig Conroy, Mikael Backlund, or Lanny McDonald as their celebrity golfer for Tuesday’s tournament.

Country Hills Golf Club Course Celebrities:

Rasmus Andersson
Kevin Bahl
Andrew Basha
Adam Bighill
Nick Cicek
Blake Coleman
Rene Corbet
Matt Coronato
Lorenzo DeCicco
Eric Francis
Martin Frk
Morgan Frost
Curtis Glencross
Artem Grushnikov
Joel Hanley
Sam Honzek
Jonathan Huberdeau
John Hufnagel
Dryden Hunt
Tim Hunter
Ryan Huska
Rory Kerins
Justin Kirkland
Adam Klapka
Brent Krahn
Dave Lowry
Cail MacLean
Jay McNeil
Daniil Miromanov
Mike Moore
Brayden Pachal
Rene Paredes
Brendan Parker
Brad Pascall
Jeremie Poirier
Martin Pospisil
Jamie Pringle
Mason Raymond
Robyn Regehr
Matt Rose
George Rusic
Corey Sarich
Owen Say
Yegor Sharangovich
Ilya Solovyov
Matt Stajan
William Stromgren
Mike Vernon
MacKenzie Weegar
Derek Wills
Dustin Wolf
Connor Zary

Cottonwood Golf & Country Club Course Celebrities:

John Abbott
Jake Bean
Perry Berezan
Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Brett Carson
Lucas Ciona
Joe Cirella
Mike Commodore
Trent Cull
Mike Cvik
Ben Dumaine
Joel Farabee
Theo Fleury
Leland Irving
Kent Kobelka
Krys Kolanos
Yan Kuznetsov
Jason LaBarbera
Ryan Lomberg
Jamie Macoun
Brendan Mikkelson
Meaghan Mikkelson
Etienne Morin
Sam Morton
Dana Murzyn
Colin Patterson
Jim Peplinski
Darren Rommerdahl
Arsenii Sergeev
Ron Stern
Michael Stone
Brett Sutter
Carter Wilkie

Following the golf tournament participants will meet back at the arena floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome to close out the event at the Western Energy Services Dinner Reception

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $70 million into the community. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com.

News Feed

'Just Gets Cooler With Age'

'More Than Ecstatic'

Flames Re-Sign Connor Zary

Flames Host Oilers In Next Gen Showcase Game

'Sustain The Momentum'

Flames Name Dave Lowry Assistant Coach

Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Auction Open

Flames Single Game Tickets On Sale On Aug. 29

'A Chip On My Shoulder'

Parekh Aiming 'To Have A Big Camp'

Camp Lombo Set To Launch In Calgary

Road To Italy

'Like My Second Home'

Flames Re-Sign Martin Pospisil

Potter Named To USA WJC Summer Showcase Roster

Parekh, Mews, Reschny Set For Canadian WJC Camp

CSEC Venue Operations Job Fair

'This Is The First Step'