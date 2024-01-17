“He’s red-hot.”

Since the calendar flipped to 2024, only two NHL players (Elias Petersson and Sam Reinhart) have scored more goals than Sharangovich, but his quick release is garnering attention among Scotiabank Saddledome faithful.

Sharangovich admitted Wednesday that he hasn’t noticed any extra attention from opposing players, but that’s bound to change.

He says he’s feeling comfortable, and his numbers are backing up his claims.

“Right now, I understand everything, and playing with Lindholm, Huby together a long time, you understand how they’re playing,” Sharangovich said. “We understand each other more and more.”

Chemistry’s one thing, but it’s his release - and pin-point accuracy - that has goaltenders around the league in a quandary.

“His shot is a little bit tricky, but it’s still going in,” Flames netminder Dan Vladar offered Wednesday morning. “Like he’s sniping during games, during practices, it’s not really a big surprise but I’m super happy for him.

“I’m sure he’s just going to keep scoring.”