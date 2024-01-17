According to NHL Edge, the league’s advanced stats engine, Sharangovich’s 18.4 shooting percentage places him in the 95th percentile league-wide.
His shot speed has topped out at 152.5 kilometres per hour (recorded Dec. 27 against Seattle), and 10 of his 18 goals have come in what the NHL defines as the High Danger area of the ice, in and around the crease.
Vladar sees enough of Sharky’s bite at practice, but even he admits he can’t quite pinpoint just what makes that wrist shot so lethal.
“It kind of looks like he’s going to pull it and shoot, but he almost like throws it and his hands are kind of weird, like up top, close together,” Vladar said. “It’s just a weird shot, I don’t know if they didn’t have good sticks in Belarus or something, but it’s good.
“It’s not even like that heavy, he just knows where he’s going.”
For Sharangovich, it’s starting to become more fun, too.
The puck’s going in the net, the team is winning games, and the 25-year-old is on pace to shatter his career-best numbers set three seasons ago in New Jersey.
Amid trying to keep him cool in practice, Vladar has high hopes for Sharangovich down the stretch.
“I know for a fact he’s going to keep scoring,” the Flames goaltender said.
“He’s red-hot.”