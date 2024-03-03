'Always In The Game'

Sharangovich has back-to-back game winners during the Flames' five-game streak

240303_Sharangovich
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, most sharks are cold-blooded.

Ectothermic, for those in search of a scientific term.

Ask anyone who’s watched Yegor Sharangovich play this season, and they’d tend to agree.

The man affectionately known as ‘Sharky’ sent the Scotiabank Saddledome into a frenzy Saturday, his snipe in the final minute of regulation time helped the Flames complete a wild third-period comeback to stun the Penguins 4-3.

Sharangovich has constructed game-winning goals in back-to-back contests, and now sits tied for the team lead in deciding goals this season with four.

His 23 tallies on the campaign rank second among Calgary skaters.

In 60 games in a Flames sweater, Sharangovich become dependable in big moments.

And while the 25-year-old was reticent Sunday to discuss his penchant to come through in the clutch, it’s clear he’s calm, cool and collected when the game is on the line.

“The fans (were) really buzzing,” he said of Saturday’s atmosphere at the ‘Dome. “It was tough at the start, but the third period was crazy.

“It’s a lot of emotions when you score with 50 seconds left in the game, it’s really nice.”

Sharangovich notches the game-winner late in the third period

For Sharangovich, the move to Calgary has proven fruitful.

He’s well on pace to set new career highs in goals and points - his next goal this season will equal his previous season best - and he’s found a home in the middle of the ice, playing in all situations (he earned more than four minutes of special-teams ice time Saturday against the Pens).

He’s proven he can score in bunches, too - as evidenced by a five-game goal-scoring streak in December, as well as a seven-game stretch in January that saw him light the lamp eight times.

Off the ice, he’s feeling comfortable enough to share his sense of humour, too, as he proved Sunday when asked how long it took him to feel at home in Wild Rose Country.

“In June, when I was traded,” he joked. “Of course it’s taken time, but right now I feel good in the team.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska has provided opportunities for Sharangovich to prove himself, on the wing, at centre, and especially on the penalty-kill.

According to the bench boss, Sharangovich has quickly become a go-to guy on the Flames roster.

“We feel like we can rely on him, most definitely,” Huska said following Saturday’s win. “Now, he’s starting to feel like he’s a member of this team and a member of this community, if you will: I think that period of adjustment, when a player first comes over in a trade, is gone.

“Now he feels like he is a valuable member of our team.”

At centre, Sharangovich has no choice but to be engaged every time he leaps over the boards.

And while he admits he’s putting work in to improving in the face-off dot, he’s felt good about the move back to the middle of the ice.

“It’s actually comfortable for me,” he said, “I just like always being in the game.

“At centre, you’re always in the game, in (the) D zone, neutral zone, offensive zone.”

Sharangovich will have no choice but to be in the game Monday, as the Flames wrap up their current homestand with a divisional matchup versus the Kraken. Get tickets

And he’s more than willing to play hero, too, as Calgary goes in search of a sixth straight victory.

“We need points for a playoff spot," he said.

"(I’m) just happy that my goals help the team win.”

