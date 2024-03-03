'Always In The Game'

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, most sharks are cold-blooded.

Ectothermic, for those in search of a scientific term.

Ask anyone who’s watched Yegor Sharangovich play this season, and they’d tend to agree.

The man affectionately known as ‘Sharky’ sent the Scotiabank Saddledome into a frenzy Saturday, his snipe in the final minute of regulation time helped the Flames complete a wild third-period comeback to stun the Penguins 4-3.

Sharangovich has constructed game-winning goals in back-to-back contests, and now sits tied for the team lead in deciding goals this season with four.

His 23 tallies on the campaign rank second among Calgary skaters.

In 60 games in a Flames sweater, Sharangovich become dependable in big moments.

And while the 25-year-old was reticent Sunday to discuss his penchant to come through in the clutch, it’s clear he’s calm, cool and collected when the game is on the line.

“The fans (were) really buzzing,” he said of Saturday’s atmosphere at the ‘Dome. “It was tough at the start, but the third period was crazy.

“It’s a lot of emotions when you score with 50 seconds left in the game, it’s really nice.”