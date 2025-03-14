Say What - 'Write Our Own Story'

Ryan Huska on players stepping up for Backlund:

"You have to challenge the other guys that are in your lineup to raise their level. It’s not one guy - you always talk about that when a key guy goes out with an injury, and he’s not available - you don’t necessarily have one guy replace him, it’s collectively. We have some guys that are going to be tasked with a little bit more responsibility, for sure. With the amount that MacKinnon plays, I don’t think you can rely on one line, one pair to play against him. It’s going to be a collective effort to work to slow him down."

On what he loses from his lineup with the captain out:

"I use him in situations against top players all the time, so I haven’t really had to second-guess who’s going out there against MacKinnon, for a defensive-zone face-off. It’s been Mikael. Other than that, I think the work that he’s done is help bring along some other people in regards to the leadership, and what we look for out of the players. I do expect our leadership group to be the strongest players for us in his absence, and I know everybody else will follow along."

On Dryden Hunt's recall from the AHL, and being a known entity:

"That’s why Dryden’s up. Dryden is a guy that’s spent the bulk of the season (in the AHL), but our coaching staff and myself in particular, I do trust Dryden. So whether he’s in a role that sees himself on the fourth line, or if he gets bumped up through the course of the game, Dryden knows how to play. He’s been around before, he’s got a lot of NHL experience, and he’s someone I am totally comfortable with putting on the ice."

On expectations and an increased workload for Kadri:

"The more important the games are to Naz, the more excited, the more fired-up he gets. It’s very evident when you watch him, how he handles himself on days like this. I don’t have any doubt he’ll be ready to go, I know he’ll probably look at me like ‘Hey, I want to play 40 minutes tonight.’ That’s the way Naz is wired. And he’ll probably look at me if he’s not up at 40 minutes ‘What are we doing? Let’s go.’ But I think his competitiveness, and the way he approaches big games has rubbed off on a lot of the players this year. I know what we’re going to get from Naz tonight."