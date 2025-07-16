Flames Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule 

Season Highlights

The Flames will play each divisional opponent four times, with the exception of Seattle (twice in Calgary, once in Seattle) and Vancouver (once in Calgary, twice in Vancouver) who they will face three times each. Calgary will play the Central Division opponents three times and will play all Eastern Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

The Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers on New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31st. The holiday schedule also includes home games against Minnesota (December 4th), Utah (December 6th), Buffalo (December 8th), Detroit (December 10th), Seattle (December 18th), Vegas (December 20th), Edmonton (December 27th) and Boston (December 29th).

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers make their lone appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, March 20th.

Calgary’s longest homestand is six games and runs March 18th - 28th and will host St. Louis, Florida, Tampa, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Vancouver.

Calgary’s longest road trip of the season is a six-game swing starting March 30th through April 11th where they face Colorado, Vegas, Anaheim, Dallas, Colorado, and end in Seattle.

The Eastern Conference Canadian teams will play at the Scotiabank Saddledome once each with Montreal coming on October 22nd, Toronto on February 2nd and Ottawa on March 5th.

The Flames will travel to face the three Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference first by making the trip to Toronto on October 28th, in Ottawa on October 30th and in Montreal on January 7th.

There will be four installments of the ‘Battle-of-Alberta’ during the 2025-26 campaign, with the first two games in Edmonton on October 8th and December 23rd. Calgary will host the Oilers December 27th and again on February 4th.

Calgary will face their western Canadian rival, the Winnipeg Jets twice this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome, first on October 20th and then on November 15th. They will travel to Winnipeg once on October 24th. Flames will meet their other western Canadian rival the Vancouver Canucks three times: on the road October 9th and November 23rd and at home on March 28th.

The day-by-day breakdown is as follows: Monday (9), Tuesday (13), Wednesday (12), Thursday (15), Friday (5), Saturday (19) and Sunday (9). Calgary will play in back-to-back scenarios nine times this season.

The league’s regular-season schedule will pause from February 6th to the 24th when the world’s top NHL players will participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

All Flames home and away games will be carried live on radio, Sportsnet 960 The FAN. The complete Rogers Sportsnet television schedule and game times will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the 2025-26 season go on sale on August 29th, for more information on all ticket options including purchasing 2025-26 season tickets, please secure your Season Ticket Memberships by clicking here or call the Calgary Flames Sales Team at (403) 777-4646 (option 2).