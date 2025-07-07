'Soaking It All In'

For 18-year-old Aidan Lane, last week was a heckuva ride — and he loved every second of it.

Fresh off being selected by the Flames with the 176th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Mississauga-born forward got his first taste of pro hockey at the team’s Development Camp, while gearing up to begin his collegiate career at Harvard this fall.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Lane said with a grin. “I tried to soak it in when I was throwing (the jersey) on. It’s really cool, the first time putting on an official NHL-graded jersey.”

Lane was one of the youngest skaters in camp (having turned 18 in February), the right-shot winger approaching his first go-around in Calgary with humility and an open mind.

“I’m just trying to watch the older guys,” he explained. “A lot of them were here last year, so it’s cool to see their routines and how they approach stuff. I’m learning a lot from (Carter) King. He played at Denver and I’m going to college next year, so it’s cool to see how he does things — I’m taking a lot from him.”

Lane has a multi-sport background, having competed in field lacrosse at a high level as well. That experience, he said, has shaped his hockey IQ and physical edge.

“It definitely helps with hand-eye coordination,” he explained. “I’d say toughness, too — lacrosse is definitely tougher than hockey. You eat a lot more slashes and physically it’s a lot harder.

“But yeah, things like hand-eye and spacing in the offensive zone — I’ve learned a lot from lacrosse and I try to transfer that over.”

Like all the prospects at camp, Lane hasn't been alone in his journey and he’s quick to credit the people who’ve helped him reach this stage.

“My family is amazing,” he shared. “My parents do a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without them, so I’m really appreciative and grateful for everything they’ve done. Then here, there are so many staff and supportive people, so they’re making it really easy on me.”

As for what he hoped to take away from camp, his focus is firmly on development — with a bit of everything on the table.

“I’m just trying to learn anything I can,” he said. “The coaches are great. They’re teaching us about picking up rims and goal scoring, and then on the other ice we’ve got a skating coach, so learning about edges and developing my skating, which is something I want to improve on. So it’s been really helpful and I’m looking forward to coming back tomorrow.”

All the physical skill aside, Lane’s greatest asset may be the one between his ears. Known for his hockey smarts, he’s a player who thinks the game at a high level.

“I pride myself on making good plays and doing something productive with the puck when I get it — not wasting an opportunity,” he said. “I like making plays in the offensive zone and my smarts are part of my strong suits.”