Hunter Laing remembers the last Friday of March like it was yesterday.

His Saskatoon Blades were in town, preparing to open their first-round WHL playoff set against the Hitmen.

He and his teammates bussed down to the Scotiabank Saddledome that morning for an activation, but for Laing, it also offered a chance to take in a Flames practice from the stands.

Watching the speed of NHL drills was one thing, but Laing took note of the finer points of Calgary’s on-ice session.

“I met Brownie (Flames Mental Performance Specialist Matt Brown) up in the stands, and talked to him for a bit, but just seeing how they work hard, like they’re all staying out there 30 minutes after practice, just doing the little things, like they’re not messing around out there,” he recalled. “They’re with the skating coach, doing their skills, face-offs and everything.

“It was pretty cool to see that.”

That first-hand glimpse resonated with the 19-year-old, just as his play reverberated throughout the Paris of the Prairies this past season.

The move East paid off for Laing. After beginning his junior career in his home province with the Prince George Cougars, he was dealt to Saskatoon in January.

From there, things kind of just took off for the 6’6” forward. Fifteen of his 25 goals - and 26 of his 48 regular season points - came in Blades blue last season.

He admits the move was a bit of a shock, but for Laing - whose father Quintin and grandfather Bill both played the game professionally (Quintin spent three of his 14 pro seasons with the former Flames AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C.), moving was second nature.

“It was something I’ve never experienced with myself, but I’ve done it with my Dad quite a bit, moving to different schools, houses,” the younger Laing said. “I was kinda used to it a little bit, there.

“Right when I got to Saskatoon, the coaches gave me a lot of opportunity and welcomed me with open arms, all the players, my teammates, the coaching staff, everyone.

“A lot of the success has to go to them. I don’t think it was just the points, too, I think I was just more comfortable playing a bigger role on the team. It was good. I’m happy to be there, I can’t wait to get play there next year.”

His line clicked right off the hop. Laing was put on a unit with German winger David Lewandowski (a fourth-round pick by the Oilers in this year’s Draft) and Calgarian Cooper Williams, who finished second in team scoring with 57 points in his rookie WHL campaign.

Laing figures that triple threat helped open up space for him in the offensive zone, too.

“I had two great linemates with Lewandowski and Williams; I give them a lot of credit, they were maybe taking the eyes (away) a little bit,” he said. “But our team was having success, too, so that was the big thing.”

Considering Saskatoon sold at the WHL trade deadline (Nashville first-rounder Tanner Molendyk’s move to Medicine Hat was the most notable of the Blades' many mid-season moves), that success set Laing and his mates up well for the 2025-26 campaign. Saskatoon finished just two points out of first place in the East Division, with Laing’s line sure to play a starring role in the Bridge City this coming winter.

Laing had a keen eye on this year’s draft, too. Not just for Lewandowski, but for former Prince George teammate Joshua Ravensbergen. The Cougars netminder was the second goalie off the board, going 30th overall to San Jose.

“I’ve known 'Berg since playing in U18; U16, I played against him,” said Laing. “Just to see his growth, he’s the hardest-working goalie I’ve ever met in my life.

“To see him get drafted, in the first round, too, it’s pretty special for him.”

Laing, a sixth-round pick by the Flames in 2024, says he felt much more comfortable during his second go-round at the team’s Development Camp last week.

That’s partly due to familiarity with his surroundings, but Laing is also a workhorse.

He was back in the gym preparing for the upcoming campaign almost as soon as his Blades suffered that first-round defeat to the Hitmen in the WHL playoffs in April.

Building for what he hopes is his best season yet.

“Right when we got eliminated from playoffs, me and my family went to Cancun for a week,” said Laing. “That was nice, just to get out, enjoy the hot weather.

“Right when I got back, I was pretty much right into training, getting going again.”