Those 1,236 faceoffs won’t replace themselves.

Nor will the team-leading 258 short-handed draws – nearly five times the volume of anyone else on the roster.

But press on, they must.

With the indispensable Mikael Backlund out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, others will have to step up and fill the void left by their captain, and versatile, shutdown centre.

“Off the ice, we have a lot of leaders that can help pick up the slack,” said Morgan Frost, who’s one of the prime candidates to play big minutes in Backlund’s absence. “On the ice, that's a tough guy to replace. He plays so many hard minutes, important minutes, he's our top faceoff guy ... As a forward group as a whole, we have to pick him up. But especially the centres.

“We look forward to that challenge.”

Statistically, Frost is the Flames' top centre in overall faceoff percentage, clipping along at 49.2%, including a 55.8% average in the defensive dot.

Backlund, though, faces the toughest matchups, and would've been Head Coach Ryan Huska's first choice tonight as the Flames look to slow down Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s also why Backlund gets the lion’s share of the penalty-killing responsibility, with second-place Kevin Rooney squaring up for only 54 of Calgary’s 379 total draws on the PK.

The 68% left over will now have to be absorbed by Frost, Rooney, Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, who will slide into the middle, with Connor Zary serving the first of a two-game suspension.