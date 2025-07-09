Trevor Hoskin noticed something last week during his first trip to Calgary.

Those late-night, summer sunsets.

“I was like ‘whoa, what’s going on?

“What time is it, really?’”

It’s something the product of Belleville, Ont. could see himself getting used to.

Selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft out of the Cobourg Cougars Junior ‘A’ program, Hoskin burst onto the NCAA scene as a freshman at Niagara University last winter, putting up 39 points in 36 games for the Purple Eagles and earning his conference’s rookie of the year nod in the process.

The 2024-25 campaign was a season of growth - figuratively and literally - for the 6-foot-1 forward, but his time in Western New York drew to a close earlier this spring, with a move to the Hockey East conference on the horizon for the fall.

“Niagara was a great spot to play, I went in there and had lots of opportunity,” Hoskin said. “Obviously a smaller school in a smaller conference, not a tonne of eyes on it. That’s kind of why I made the switch this year.

“I just wanted to get my feet wet: I think it’s all about development, the length of time, for me, isn’t a huge thing. It’s about getting better each day, and trying to better myself wherever I am. That’s the goal.”

It didn’t take long either, for Hoskin to land on his new hockey home at Merrimack College, located a stone’s throw north of Boston in North Andover, Mass.

“As soon as I went into the portal - I was online - I think about 25 seconds after, Merrimack’s coach called me,” Hoskin explained. “He was all over it and so thrilled to be on the phone with me.

“When I got there, my name was already on a jersey in the room. They just made it feel like home for me, and that’s what I was looking for.

“As soon as I got there, I couldn’t say no.”

Hoskin will get to meet a host of new teammates with the Warriors over the coming months, much like he did last week at WinSport during Flames Development Camp.

The 24-player camp marked Hoskin’s first in-person, on-ice introduction to the prospect group.

And with only two days of on-ice sessions - and those ice-times coming in the form of small-group skill work - Hoskin figures it was the perfect way to get acclimatized.

“When I’m at home, I enjoy doing small group things, because the coaches can really hone in and focus on you,” the 21-year-old said. “They really get down to the specifics.

“It’s really helped me so far.”

This winter, Hoskin’s goal is to bring a sophomore bump to his new college home at Merrimack.

Last year’s Warriors team featured 13 freshman and sophomore forwards, meaning Hoskin will get the opportunity to grow with his peers under the tutelage of eighth-year head coach Scott Borek.

The perfect spot.

Maybe even home sweet home.

“I’m confident in myself, just (want to) keep getting better, developing with Merrimack,” he said. “I’m hungry.

“I really would love to be a Calgary Flame. I’m going to keep working endlessly to get there.”