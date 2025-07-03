'An Exciting Day'

Morgan Frost isn’t the type to get nervous.

But even the most level-headed and steely eyed sort can’t help but feel butterflies in a situation like that.

“I think when you first get traded, there’s a big adrenaline rush for the first few games,” said Frost, who was acquired by the Flames from the Philadelphia Flyers nearly two-thirds into last season. “It almost takes you back to your first-career game, where everything is new and you’re not really sure how you’ll fit in.

“At least, that’s how it felt with me.

“You obviously want to leave a good first impression on your teammates and the coaching staff, so I put some extra pressure on myself.

“And now …

“I feel like I can come into the new season feeling good about how I finished the year – and knowing I can really build on it.”

Frost, who recently returned from a Canada Day frolic at his Ontario cottage, will do just that after re-upping with the Flames Thursday for two years at $4.375 million per.

In 32 games in the Flaming C last year, the 26-year-old put up 12 points (3G, 9A) – with two of those tallies coming in his first five spins with the club, before some offensive struggles.

Though it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

With a career 9.6 shooting percentage, it's clear to see that his 5.2% in red silks speak to being snakebitten. After all, this is a player that's flirted with the 20-goal mark in the past and is only two seasons removed from a career-high, 46-point loop. His tantalizing mix of speed, skill and smarts make him a strong bet to regain his offensive form, sooner than later.

When he looks back on it now, Frost can only laugh at some of the glorious chances he had but couldn’t cash. It was a combination of wild puck luck, a disallowed goal because of a hostile offside challenge, a couple of goal-line stands and even a few posts that had his eyes peering at the heavens as if to say, ‘Really?!’

“It felt like every game, I was getting at least one Grade-A scoring opportunity,” Frost said. “Obviously, there’s the classic hitting-the-post, but everyone goes through that. So, yeah, it was a little frustrating, at times.

“But that’s the way the game is.

“That's why some of the best players are so great, because they capitalize on those chances.

“That’s what I’m working towards.

“And maybe, I’ll have to spend a few extra hours working on my shot this summer,” he added with a laugh.

Offensively, a rejuvenated Frost could do wonders for the Flames. Calgary was one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams last year with an average of 2.68 per game – fourth from the bottom in the NHL’s overall ranking.

Flames GM Craig Conroy pointed to this on Tuesday, saying the Flames “don’t have one guy” that can work themselves out of a yearlong goal-scoring rut – but that, “by committee,” and with players like Frost, his buddy Joel Farabee, Matt Coronato and Connor Zary all taking a step, together, they can help build up the franchise and become more of a threat on a nightly basis.

Conroy’s comments weren’t a ‘shot across the bow,’ per se.

But he did want to send a message to his younger players of what the expectation is.

Frost hears it – just like you can hear the passion in his voice when describing what his goals are for the upcoming campaign.

Through a positive, end-of-season chat with Head Coach Ryan Huska, he knows exactly where he stands, what the objectives are on a personal and team level, and how he figures to play a prominent role in getting the Flames over the bump and back into the playoffs.

“We've had that conversation,” Frost said of the 1-on-1 with his coach. “I've always kind of been known to be more of an offensive guy, but you know, there are times where you’re not putting up the numbers that you’d like and you have to be able to contribute more defensively. I'm not sure if I'll ever be a penalty killer, but to be trusted in the last five minutes of the game when you're up a goal, that kind of thing, is so important, especially as a centre.

“I think I can get even better at faceoffs (he was 50.5% last year) and be relied upon for that in the critical moments, too.

“And of course, I still want to score some goals and put up points, as everyone does.

“For me, the main thing is my consistently. I’m going to keep chipping away at that so I can become the most reliable player I can be.”

And to do it here, on a fresh new deal, is all the motivation he needs.

“It’s definitely an exciting day,” he said of the two-year pact. “Every team around the league talks about how they have such a close group. But here, you could really feel it, and that speaks to the work that was put it by the coaches, managements and leaders in the first half of the season.

“We were doubted right from the start and no one believed he could get as close as we did to the playoffs. So, I think having that chip on our shoulder brought everyone together, because we wanted to pull it off and prove people wrong.

“What we have in our room … It’s such a good mix of having that business mentality, while having fun at the same time. There are a lot of good guys, good leaders, in that locker-room, and that sets the tone for everyone. And it certainly did with me, being the new guy thrown into a new situation.

“I can’t wait to come back in the fall.”