Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

The Flames announced today they have recalled winger Dryden Hunt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Hunt has competed in 48 contests this season with the Wranglers, scoring 15 goals along with 33 helpers for 48 points, the second most on the team. The Cranbrook, BC native’s 33 assists and 48 points are new career-highs.

Hunt is on a five-game point streak, finding the scoresheet in all five games the Wranglers have played in the month of March. He has also registered eight points in his last seven games with three goals and five assists dating back to Feb. 15.

Hunt split last season between the Flames, where he scored three goals and five assists for eight points in 28 games, and the Wranglers, where he netted seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 23 games. The 28-year-old has 231 NHL games to his credit, with 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points and 121 penalty minutes.