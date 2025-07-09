'Grateful For The Opportunity'

Motivated Morton focused on success after inking new deal

morton1
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Sam Morton has set the bar pretty high for himself.

He played his first full season with the Wranglers before suiting up in the final game of the campaign for the big club, scoring his first NHL goal in a tilt in Los Angeles on April 17.

That was followed up by a proposal to now fiancee Ellie over the Canada Day long weekend, and then news Wednesday he had inked a new one-year deal with the Flames.

“I keep telling her, ‘How are we going to beat this year next year?” laughed Morton, who said he popped the question on a camping trip to the mountains, a picturesque scene with a river as a backdrop and wild horses running around.

After playing in the BCHL before finishing off a collegiate career with Minnesota State Mankato, Morton tallied 20 goals and 45 points – including four game-winning goals – for the Wranglers in 2024-25 after playing 13 games with them in 2023-24, and notching five goals and seven points.

“I think it was a good season,” said Morton. “It’s a learning process, and in a good way. I think every time you take a step into the next level you have to adapt your game and improve areas and I think it was a bit eye-opening in terms of the small details you need to be successful.

“But, at the same time, I think it went well and I got better throughout the season and that’s what’s important to me, to just continue to keep taking steps forward.”

His contract extension gives the product of Lafayette, Col., the opportunity to do exactly that.

“It’s so exciting,” he said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I’m excited to build on the foundation I started last year.

“It was great getting to know the people throughout the organization, getting to know teammates; it’s just a really fun group to play with, both with the Wranglers and the Flames. So, just want to keep building my game and learn as much as I can.”

To that end, this is the second summer Morton has spent in Calgary, utilizing everything the organization offers its players.

“The resources we have here are unbelievable,” explained Morton, who did take a quick break to visit family in Colorado and enjoy a bachelor party in Vail. “So, it just makes sense to me: why wouldn’t you use them if you have them available?

“I like to be in a routine – I’m a routine and preparation person. So, being here and working with a strength coach and training alongside my teammates helps me feel like I’m pushing myself and preparing the best way I can and walk into next season and put my best foot forward.”

Morton scores first NHL goal to extend lead to 2-0

While motivation is never lacking, that goal in California – not surprisingly – is still a ‘pinch me’ moment that drives him.

Morton’s tally came off a rush on a night three other players made their debut for the Flames, including Aydar Suniev, Hunter Brzustewicz and Zayne Parekh, who also tallied his first NHL goal.

“It was a really special moment for my family as well as myself, just because I know the sacrifices my family’s made to help me get to this point. It’s certainly something that was really special and I’ll look back on and be thankful for," said Morton, whose parents were there to experience it all, along with Ellie.

Making the Flames roster out of training camp this fall is next on the agenda for Morton. GM Craig Conroy has challenged players to come and take a job, push to make the roster with determination and hard work and he’s aiming to do just that.

“The goal going into camp is to make the team,” said Morton. “I think you’re crazy if that’s not the goal. That’s first and foremost. Then, if that works out, great, just continue to earn your spot and battle every day to the point they can’t send you down.

“And if I’m with the Wranglers, just have that compete level and perform so you put yourself in a position where you’re the next guy to call up. Put yourself in a position where they want you with the big club and you’re helping as much as you can with the Wranglers in the American League and contributing in all sorts of different situations, whether that’s penalty-kill, powerplay, faceoffs, defensive zone, offensive zone, everywhere.”

News Feed

'Made It Feel Like Home'

'It's Been Crazy'

Flames Re-Sign Sam Morton

'Love The Position I Play'

'Like To Play Hard'

'Soaking It All In'

'The Dream Route'

'Can't Even Process It'

'Compete And Passion'

'Next One Of Those Guys'

'Really In A Happy Place'

'An Exciting Day'

Flames Re-Sign Morgan Frost

'Prove That I Can'

'Go Take A Spot'

Flames Sign Ivan Prosvetov

'Come Take A Job'

Flames Sign Nick Cicek