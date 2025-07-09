After playing in the BCHL before finishing off a collegiate career with Minnesota State Mankato, Morton tallied 20 goals and 45 points – including four game-winning goals – for the Wranglers in 2024-25 after playing 13 games with them in 2023-24, and notching five goals and seven points.

“I think it was a good season,” said Morton. “It’s a learning process, and in a good way. I think every time you take a step into the next level you have to adapt your game and improve areas and I think it was a bit eye-opening in terms of the small details you need to be successful.

“But, at the same time, I think it went well and I got better throughout the season and that’s what’s important to me, to just continue to keep taking steps forward.”

His contract extension gives the product of Lafayette, Col., the opportunity to do exactly that.

“It’s so exciting,” he said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I’m excited to build on the foundation I started last year.

“It was great getting to know the people throughout the organization, getting to know teammates; it’s just a really fun group to play with, both with the Wranglers and the Flames. So, just want to keep building my game and learn as much as I can.”

To that end, this is the second summer Morton has spent in Calgary, utilizing everything the organization offers its players.

“The resources we have here are unbelievable,” explained Morton, who did take a quick break to visit family in Colorado and enjoy a bachelor party in Vail. “So, it just makes sense to me: why wouldn’t you use them if you have them available?

“I like to be in a routine – I’m a routine and preparation person. So, being here and working with a strength coach and training alongside my teammates helps me feel like I’m pushing myself and preparing the best way I can and walk into next season and put my best foot forward.”