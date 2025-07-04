'Compete And Passion'

Bruising prospect Mace'o Phillips is soaking up the experience at his first Flames camp

20250703_Phillips_2
By Ryan Dittrick
CalgaryFlames.com

Sleepaway summer camps are a time to make memories.

And share them with those you love most.

“I've sent her a few pictures and even called her last night,” said Flames prospect and 2025 draftee Mace’o Philips, whose mother, Amy, has been the steadying force in his life from a young age. “I usually call her every day, so talking to her and letting her know how amazing it is here and how much fun I'm having, she was happy to hear that.”

For Mace’o, mom is all that matters.

In life.

And hockey.

As a single parent, Amy turned the typical ‘mom strength’ into something … heroic. She raised both Mace’o and his sister alone, doing the usual mom things while ensuring her boy had every opportunity to succeed in the sport he quickly fell in love with.

So, when the 6-foot-6, 233-lb. blueliner rolled into the Stampede City for the first time after hearing his name called at the NHL Draft last week, naturally, mom – and all the painstaking effort she put forth to help get him here – was front and centre in his mind.

“Family's everything for me,” Phillips said. “I can't thank my family enough for the sacrifices they've made, especially my mother. She just did such a great job raising my sister and I. I know it wasn't easy for her, but seeing the consistent hard work every single day to provide for us was very eye-opening, and I definitely think that's where my drive and motivation comes from.

“Learning from her.

“Learning from the best.

“She’s amazing.”

Phillips took his first turns as a Flame Wednesday, flaunting that imposing physique that made him such an intriguing pick in the third round, 80th overall, on Saturday.

While the skill sessions at this year’s development camp are more personally tailored – with only small groups of players on the ice at any one time, with plenty of 1-on-1 coaching interspersed throughout – you can see how the Minnesota product’s towering physique would have coaches salivating.

Flames GM Craig Conroy says Phillips is “a bit of a throwback” – and “if the game goes a certain way,” he would be the first to step in, protect his teammates, send a message if needed.

As much as the game has changed over the past few years, with an emphasis on speed, skill and mobility on the backend, that menacing, physical presence still has a place.

In Phillips, the Flames not only add a hard hitter.

This is a player with a certified mean streak.

20250703_Phillips

Off the ice, though, he has a naturally cheerful presence, with a warm, approachable candor, and an engaging, mile-wide grin that speaks volumes about his mindset.

It’s clear that the Flames not only added an intriguing prospect – but a strong culture guy, too.

“I definitely flip that switch,” Phillips said of his aggressive, on-ice persona. “I'll do everything for my team and my teammates to win. It's about letting my teammates know that I'm there for them no matter what, and that goes off the ice, too. It’s my compete and passion for the game. I want to win – and I want to win a Stanley Cup for the Flames.

“That's one of my goals and that's where I come from.”

It’s fitting, then, that Phillips has already had a chance to indulge that dream by sharing the ice with one of the best to ever do it.

With three-time Stanley Cup champ and Olympic gold medallist Brent Seabrook now a part of the Flames’ player development staff, it took only a few minutes of rubbing elbows to see – up close – what the NHL is all about.

“That was amazing,” Phillips said. “I go up to him and I'm, 'What's up Seabs?' He's like, 'What's up, big fella?'

“It was so cool to see him and the history he had in the NHL. Just learning from him and getting some tips on picking up pucks on the walls and stuff like that, it's amazing.”

Phillips is committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2026-27 season, but has yet to finalize his plans for the upcoming campaign.

He’ll either be in Portland, Oregon, playing for the WHL’s Winterhawks – or with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Uniquely, Phillips is seeking the counsel of both the Flames and his family before fully deciding.

What’s best for his development, he says, will ultimately be the right landing spot.

“Still working on that with my family,” he said. “I think both are great spots. I went out to Portland a few weeks ago to meet Mike Johnson and the staff there, but I'm also impressed with Green Bay as well. So, we'll kind of see how that plays out.”

News Feed

'Next One Of Those Guys'

'Really In A Happy Place'

'An Exciting Day'

Flames Re-Sign Morgan Frost

'Prove That I Can'

'Go Take A Spot'

Flames Sign Ivan Prosvetov

'Come Take A Job'

Flames Sign Nick Cicek

'In A Great Spot'

Flames Re-Sign Joel Hanley

Flames Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Flames Re-Sign Clark Bishop

Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Flames Add Brent Seabrook To Development Staff

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers

'Carry With Me Every Day'

'Physically Dominant Defenceman'