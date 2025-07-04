'Compete And Passion'

Sleepaway summer camps are a time to make memories.

And share them with those you love most.

“I've sent her a few pictures and even called her last night,” said Flames prospect and 2025 draftee Mace’o Philips, whose mother, Amy, has been the steadying force in his life from a young age. “I usually call her every day, so talking to her and letting her know how amazing it is here and how much fun I'm having, she was happy to hear that.”

For Mace’o, mom is all that matters.

In life.

And hockey.

As a single parent, Amy turned the typical ‘mom strength’ into something … heroic. She raised both Mace’o and his sister alone, doing the usual mom things while ensuring her boy had every opportunity to succeed in the sport he quickly fell in love with.

So, when the 6-foot-6, 233-lb. blueliner rolled into the Stampede City for the first time after hearing his name called at the NHL Draft last week, naturally, mom – and all the painstaking effort she put forth to help get him here – was front and centre in his mind.

“Family's everything for me,” Phillips said. “I can't thank my family enough for the sacrifices they've made, especially my mother. She just did such a great job raising my sister and I. I know it wasn't easy for her, but seeing the consistent hard work every single day to provide for us was very eye-opening, and I definitely think that's where my drive and motivation comes from.

“Learning from her.

“Learning from the best.

“She’s amazing.”

Phillips took his first turns as a Flame Wednesday, flaunting that imposing physique that made him such an intriguing pick in the third round, 80th overall, on Saturday.

While the skill sessions at this year’s development camp are more personally tailored – with only small groups of players on the ice at any one time, with plenty of 1-on-1 coaching interspersed throughout – you can see how the Minnesota product’s towering physique would have coaches salivating.

Flames GM Craig Conroy says Phillips is “a bit of a throwback” – and “if the game goes a certain way,” he would be the first to step in, protect his teammates, send a message if needed.

As much as the game has changed over the past few years, with an emphasis on speed, skill and mobility on the backend, that menacing, physical presence still has a place.

In Phillips, the Flames not only add a hard hitter.

This is a player with a certified mean streak.