5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

1. Showtime

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats rocked the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday evening, the band blasted away at a 90-minute set that cannonaded through the dear old 'Dome.

But a quick reprieve from his up-tempo numbers also brought a message for the Flames, when Rateliff inspired many an iPhone flashlight with his soulful ballad 'And It's Still Alright.'

That much is true for the Flames, who came away disappointed Wednesday against Vancouver, but wake up this morning still in control of their position in the standings, clinging to that final Wild Card berth in the Western Conference ahead of another big tilt against the Avalanche. GET TICKETS

And tonight, on Pride Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, they'll look to use home ice to their advantage - especially with seven of their following nine games scheduled for visiting arenas.

It's a lot of hockey. An 18-game sprint that features 18 'must-win' games, to borrow a phrase from Head Coach Ryan Huska.

That schedule is further compounded by last month's two-week 4 Nations Face-Off reprieve.

But that's just alright for goaltender Dustin Wolf, who looks at the busy calendar as an opportunity to generate momentum before heading East next week.

“You play every other day, and it’s kind of a blessing," he said following Thursday's optional skate at WinSport. "If you like a game, you get to get right back at it, and if you don’t, again, you get to get right back at it.

"Don’t have too much time to dwell on the past, you just go out there and keep playing.”

But surely, Wolf and his Flames teammates are dwelling a bit on the status of their captain.

Mikael Backlund left Wednesday's game versus Vancouver after the first period, and Huska did not have an update on his status during his media session Thursday.

Should Backlund not be available for selection, it falls on everyone to step their game up in his stead.

"It’s not just on one guy. You always talk about that - when a key player goes down - that it’s a collective thing, where everybody has to raise their game and pick up the slack together," Huska said. "If you’re a guy that’s going to get more ice-time in certain situations, I think you look at it as a great opportunity and one that you want to take advantage of.

"That’s what we want from our players, if Mikael isn’t ready to go."

Rateliff's lyrics point to that, too.

They say you learn a lot out there, how to scorch and burn.

And according to Huska, there are eager faces in his room ready to step up when the team needs them most.

A goal here to support leading scorers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, a shot-block there to assist in the defensive zone. Every little bit helps, as the team continues to scratch and claw its way forward.

“I think there’s a lot of players like Frost, Farabee, Sharan - guys that were on the ice (Thursday) - they want to help the team, they want to contribute, so getting on the ice and feeling pucks a little bit is important," Huska said. "You can’t rely on two people, and I think there’s a lot of people around our room that understand that."

The Flames have points in five straight games.

The Avalanche, points in seven consecutive contests.

Another must-win game. Another night on the stage.

Under those bright, Scotiabank Saddledome lights.

“We’re fighting for our lives to be able to get to play, it’s awesome to play meaningful games down the stretch," said Wolf. "Obviously, the next 18 (games) are going to be very meaningful.

"We’ve got to keep building on our strengths, and keep working every night to get two points."