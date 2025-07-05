Like his mask, Sergeev has perhaps become the shiny new toy in Calgary’s corps of goaltenders.

Originally drafted 205th overall in 2021, the 22-year-old parlayed a wild second half at Penn State into an NHL contract and now, he is poised to make the jump to pro hockey after a spring that saw his Nittany Lions turn the NCAA on its ear.

Consider the fact his squad lost its first nine games of the season in conference play, then battled, scratched, clawed their way all the way to the Frozen Four tournament in St. Louis, a first for the Penn State program.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys, the coaching staff was just amazing,” said Sergeev, who finished the season with a 19-9-4 record and four shutouts. “Just so happy to see how the season turned (out), after (going) 0-9 in the Big 10.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t even process it yet. Amazing experience in general.”

“As soon as I got there, I felt welcome. This power, this energy given to me from the guys, I gave it back like as hard as I can.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience to me, just to be part of it.”

The game that changed it all for the Nittany Lions didn’t even take place indoors.

Penn State played Notre Dame in the Frozen Confines of Chicago’s Wrigley Field January 3, where 25,709 fans watched Sergeev make 43 saves in a 3-3 draw.

Two nights later, he stopped 34 more, outdueling fellow Flames prospect Owen Say in a 3-0 win against the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

Hey, State College, whaddya say.

Reminiscing, Sergeev is just glad he was able to stay warm, figuratively and literally, on that chilly night in Wrigleyville.

“That was really cold, I had to keep moving every single moment,” he smiled. “In general, understanding the history of baseball, and understanding, like, how meaningful this building is for people, just having a chance to play a hockey game, outdoors, with all the NHL environment, it was just absolutely amazing.

“It was a blast.”

Three months later, the product of Yaroslavl had an NHL contract in tow, signing a two-year pact with Calgary that will land him here in the Stampede City come the fall.

Clearly, his season at Penn State (Sergeev began his collegiate career at UConn before transferring last summer) caught everyone’s attention.

“The coaches and management understood now was the right time for me,” he said of his new deal. “I’m just excited for this journey right now, and I’m excited to turn pro.

“(I) just came here to earn the trust of the guys, the coaches, management, all the people.”

And that means Sergeev will be in Calgary for an NHL training camp come the fall.

He says he’ll spend a bit of time here after Development Camp breaks on Saturday, with more training sessions at his alma mater on tap this summer, too.

But come September, he’s gearing up to do his best to protect nets in Flames red.

Just like his new mask protects him.

“People who will be there, just legends of hockey,” he beamed, thinking ahead to NHL camp this fall. “Really appreciative to be part of it.

“Really excited, and looking forward to it.”