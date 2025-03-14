Backlund Out Week-To-Week

The captain suffered an upper-body injury on March 12

20250314_Backlund
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames captain Mikael Backlund will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the Flames announced Friday.

The 35-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks and did not return after playing only five shifts for 2:58 of ice time.

Backlund has 24 points (11G, 13A) in 64 games and is the Flames' top shutdown centre, leading the team in faceoffs (1,236), including 258 in short-handed situations - 204 clear of second-place Kevin Rooney.

In a related move, the Flames have recalled forward Dryden Hunt from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

