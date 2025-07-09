The past few months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for local kid Carter King.

The 23-year-old forward wrapped up a standout collegiate career captaining the University of Denver, inked his first NHL contract in April, and made a successful pro debut with the AHL’s Wranglers.

Last week, he attended Flames Development Camp wearing the jersey he grew up idolizing.

“Yeah, it’s been crazy,” King admitted with a smile. “I think being at Denver helps — you get to see guys go through that every year, so you kind of know what to expect when it’s your turn. But obviously when it’s yourself going through it, it’s a little different. I’m just enjoying all these moments and it’s been a ton of fun.”

The transition from college hockey to the professional ranks can be jarring, but King has handled it with poise.

After signing a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary, he was immediately thrust into action with the Wranglers at the tail end of their regular season, tallying a goal and an assist in two games.

King entered Development Camp as one of the more experienced players — a different shift in dynamic after just stepping into the pros.

“Yeah, I think there’s some mentorship,” he said when asked about his role at camp. “But also just getting to know the guys. I got to meet a lot of guys in college, older and younger, and now being out there with the two young first-rounders, it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of skill out there, so it’s awesome to get to know them.”

That mix of experience and leadership was a hallmark of King’s time at Denver, where he helped guide one of the NCAA’s most respected programs.

He’s carried that same team-first mentality into camp with the Flames, staying open-minded and coachable as he soaks up every opportunity to improve his game.

“The coaching staff and development staff do a really good job of coming in with skills they want to preach and focus on,” King said. “So when we go back, or wherever we’re training, we can use those drills and continue to work on the things they want us to. It’s been helpful that way, and I’m ready to learn whatever I can.”