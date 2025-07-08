It was another big step in Owen Say's journey.

After signing a one-year, two-way NHL contract with the Flames in March, the 24-year-old netminder laced up his skates for his first Flames Development Camp last week.

“I mean, it was so surreal,” said Say. “Honestly, it really hasn’t sunk in yet. It still just amazes me. I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity and be in this position now. It’s everything I’ve worked for in my life so far, so I’m just excited for the next part of the chapter.”

Say embraced being one of the older players at the camp - both a newcomer to the Flames system and a seasoned presence in the crease.

“I think it’s one of those things where I’m older, but this is my first time here,” he explained. “So, I’m learning, but also trying to teach in a way, too. I feel like being the backbone of a team, you always kind of have a voice in the room anyway. I’ve always tried to have that kind of voice with previous teams.”

That poise and leadership are qualities Say carried into every rep at camp, especially as he looks to refine his game and compete at the highest level.

Known for his composure in net, Say is focusing on sharpening the fine details that separate a good goalie from a great one.

“My biggest thing is just making my movements more efficient,” he explained. “The speed at the highest level — it’s so fast. I think I’m a good skater and move really quickly, but if I’m able to make that more efficient, minimize my movements, and not have to rely on my athleticism so much, that’s what’s going to help me.”

That calm, deliberate approach is a cornerstone of his identity between the pipes.

“I think just growing up, I’ve had a fair bit of experience in pressure situations, and I’ve always had a calm demeanor in those kinds of spots,” he said. “It’s also one of those things too where I just love the position I play. So, when it comes to the pressure on me, it’s not hard to be calm in a way.”