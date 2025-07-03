'Next One Of Those Guys'

When the NCAA changed its eligibility ruling to allow major junior hockey players, Henry Mews took notice.

The Flames prospect - in the midst of his third Ontario Hockey League campaign - quickly found a new hockey home, securing a spot at the University of Michigan this coming fall.

But Mews, a third-round pick by Calgary in the 2024 NHL Draft, isn’t swapping his Wolves jersey for a Wolverines sweater all by himself.

The decision to take advantage of the newly-opened development pathway came with the blessing of the big club.

“I went into this year having the mindset of wanting to sign a contract at the end of the year with Calgary,” Mews explained during a chat at Flames Development Camp at WinSport Tuesday afternoon. “That rule change happened in November; me and the development team got together, a lot of calls and meetings and stuff.

“We thought Michigan was the best opportunity for me to develop, and in a few years for me to turn pro. I was all for it. I’m really excited to be part of it. The coaching staff’s been great, I went down a few weeks ago.

“It’s all great, and we’re going to have a good team as well, so I’m really excited.”

It’s a new challenge for Mews, and one that he’s eager to tackle head-on. The Ottawa product put up more than 140 points over the past two seasons patrolling the blue line for his hometown 67s and Sudbury Wolves, but the chance to test his mettle against bigger, stronger peers was too attractive to pass up.

“I played three years in the OHL. Obviously, it’s a great league, but I (was going to be) the older guy, playing against guys three years younger than me,” the 19-year-old said. “The biggest thing for me is to get bigger in the gym, play against older guys to prepare me for pro.

“I think I’m ready for that next step, from junior to college. I’m really excited that the rule change happened, and really excited going forward.”

And he’s not alone. The Flames will have a bevy of prospects playing college hockey next season, a list that includes 2025 first-rounders Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter.

Prospects Aydar Suniev and Arsenii Sergeev both played in the Frozen Four national championship last spring before turning pro, too.

Mews heads to Ann Arbor on the heels of a career-best 82-point campaign, a 2024-25 season he says was jump-started by his first NHL exhibition appearance last September at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“Going to main camp, getting that one exhibition game against McDavid and Draisaitl was a huge experience gained,” he reminisced. “Going back to junior the next day after that, it gave me a lot of confidence going back. I think that was a big factor and it allowed me to have a good year.

“I think I focused more on the defensive side this year, I was better defensively than in my draft year. That was the big knock on me in my draft year, and that’s what I need to improve on as well.

“That was the biggest improvement for me this year, it led to more production for me. I think going forward next year, into the NCAA, I’ve just got to do the same thing.”

And in Michigan, Mews feels like he’s going to the right school, too.

The Wolverines led all NCAA schools last season with 31 alumni on NHL rosters.

The list of defencemen to have suited up for the Maize and Blue is pretty impressive too; Quinn Hughes, Owen Power, Zach Werenski, just to name a few.

That commitment to excellence caught Mews’ eye.

And he’s got his sights on adding his name to the list.

“You see the alumni they’ve produced for defencemen,” he said.

“I’m hoping to be the next one of those guys.”