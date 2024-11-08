Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'

What was said following the Flames 4-3 overtime loss in Boston

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Tyson Barrie on the comeback effort:

"I think it just shows a lot of character. I think the guys have been doing it all year in the third period, kinda never giving up (or) losing belief. We have a belief in here that if we play the system we have and the way that we can play for 60, it’ll wear teams down, and I think that’s probably a bit of what you’re seeing in the third periods."

On turning the page ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Sabres:

"It’s an opportunity for us to turn this into a great road trip. We’ve got to go, refocus, and get two (points) against Buffalo."

"I think it just shows a lot of character"

Blake Coleman on another third-period comeback:

"We just feel like we’re never out of a game. We’ve proven it to ourselves time and time again, that we can get back into games. Showed a lot of fight, tying that up and getting it to OT."

On the overtime session:

"That’s what 3-on-3 hockey is. It coulda gone either way, both teams had some good looks throughout the OT. They get the bounce at the end, and that’s the way it goes. But I think going down 3-1 going into the third and getting a point, you’ve got to be happy with it."

"We just feel like we’re never out of a game. We’ve proven it to ourselves time and time again"

Nazem Kadri on the contest in Boston:

"Obviously, it’s frustrating not to close that out, but we’ll take that point. That was a great fight by us, in a tough building coming back from a two-goal deficit. I’m going to give us a lot of credit there. Sucks not being Abel to finish it off, but we’ll take that point."

On his third-period goal:

"Great back check, great back from the defenceman to start the play. Got a high flip there, wasn’t quite sure where that was gonna land, but I was able to track it down. Kuzy did a great job, kinda drawing the defenceman over. I just tried to make a play and picked my corner, and it went in."

"Obviously, it’s frustrating not to close that out, but we’ll take that point"

Ryan Huska on the game overall:

"I thought it was a good game, and I liked how we stuck with it again. That’s kind of been a trademark for our team, is that we always feel like we’re still in games. I’m pleased with how they were a resilient bunch tonight. That’s a big point for us."

On flipping the script to Saturday in Buffalo:

"It’s the most important game for us, now, right? You always want to leave a road trip above .500. We’re in the middle of a tougher stretch of games right now, and our guys have competed and they’ve worked. The best thing for our group is to get right back at it, and make sure that our effort is the best that we’ve seen all year."

"I thought it was a good game, and I liked how we stuck with it again"

Related Content

Flames Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision To Bruins

CGY @ BOS | Recap

News Feed

Flames Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision To Bruins

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

'Take Pride In That'

Say What - 'Be Prepared'

5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

'Going To Create Momentum'

Say What - 'The Kid Can Shoot It'

Coro-nation

'A Special Place'

Say What - 'Make A Statement'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

Flames Fall To Oilers

Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'