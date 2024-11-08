Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'

Tyson Barrie on the comeback effort:

"I think it just shows a lot of character. I think the guys have been doing it all year in the third period, kinda never giving up (or) losing belief. We have a belief in here that if we play the system we have and the way that we can play for 60, it’ll wear teams down, and I think that’s probably a bit of what you’re seeing in the third periods."

On turning the page ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Sabres:

"It’s an opportunity for us to turn this into a great road trip. We’ve got to go, refocus, and get two (points) against Buffalo."