Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Denver

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

DENVER, CO — The Flames continue a three-game road swing with a stop in Denver for the third and final meeting of the season against the Avs (6:30 p.m. MT/ Amazon Prime).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

