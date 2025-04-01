Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

DENVER, CO — The Flames continue a three-game road swing with a stop in Denver for the third and final meeting of the season against the Avs (6:30 p.m. MT/ Amazon Prime).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dan Vladar