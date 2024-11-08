Flames Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision To Bruins

Flames settle for point in Boston

241107_CGYatBOS
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

BOSTON — They battled back.

And they earned a point.

But ultimately, that's what the Flames had to settle for, as they fell 4-3 in overtime to the Bruins in Boston.

Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary, who clawed their way back from a two-goal, third-period deficit to earn their third of four possible points on this Eastern road swing.

Just over two minutes into the game, the hosts opened the scoring. David Pastrnak feathered a pass across to Hampus Lindholm, who snuck in from the left point, accepted the puck and deposited a backhand shot into the cage.

But the lead was short-lived, thanks to a blast from Tyson Barrie just 19 seconds later.

Justin Kirkland won an offensive zone face-off, then Ryan Lomberg spun the puck back to a waiting Barrie, who pumped his first goal as a Flame past Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo’s blocker side.

Barrie scores first goal as a Flame with point blast

The Flames had chances to take the lead in period one, notably a rebound opportunity from Mikael Backlund, and a breakaway chance from Andrei Kuzmenko which both went begging.

At the other end, Wolf made nine saves in period one, but he also took time to thank his post; after it kept a Brad Marchand drive out with nine seconds left on the clock.

Marchand clanked a second shot off the pipe a minute and a half into the second period, and the score stayed level for several minutes.

But Boston broke the game open with a pair of quick strikes just before the midway mark of the frame.

Pavel Zacha took advantage of a fortuitous bounce that fell to his stick in the high slot, slapping the puck home at 8:25 to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Cole Koepke extended the advantage 31 seconds later, tapping the puck in at the left post after a cross-crease pass from linemate Charlie Coyle.

Wolf made two key stops before the period was through, one off a Pastrnak partial break, the other a re-direct from in tight by former Flames teammate Elias Lindholm with about five minutes on the clock.

Boston outshot Calgary 14-13 in period two.

Calgary's powerplay got to work early in the third period, and they cashed in. Just 58 seconds into the frame, MacKenzie Weegar sent the puck goalward, and from the high slot, Sharangovich altered its course - into the Bruins net - with a deft deflection.

Sharangovich scores a powerplay tally against Korpisalo

Wolf kept it a one-goal game with a quick stop off Elias Lindholm a few minutes later, and it proved to be a huge moment.

Because just before the midpoint of the period, Calgary struck again.

The puck was lofted out of the defensive zone, making its way to Kadri on the left wing at the Boston blue line for an odd-man rush. The veteran forward waited, waited, and then rifled the puck into the top corner of Korpisalo's net to level the score at 3-3.

And that's a tie game courtesy of Nazem

That goal forced overtime, and like the score, shots on goal were even at 33 after 60 minutes.

The Flames had chances in the extra frame: a 2-on-1 opportunity from Matt Coronato forced Korpisalo into a sliding left pad save. Jonathan Huberdeau was foiled moments later on a high-danger slot shot.

After hitting two posts earlier in the game, Marchand made good on his fourth quality chance of the night, converting on his own rebound at 4:40 to send the home fans home happy.

Wolf finished the night with 34 saves, while Backlund, Sharangovich and Weegar finished with four shots on goal apiece.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (starter)
Dan Vladar

251A0281
251A0267
251A0279
251A0277
251A0288
+28 251A0286
251A0271
251A0283
251A0268
GettyImages-2182826914
GettyImages-2182826748
GettyImages-2182826722
GettyImages-2182830418
GettyImages-2182830269
GettyImages-2182830206
GettyImages-2182826911
GettyImages-2182837893
GettyImages-2182837581
GettyImages-2182837535
GettyImages-2182837963
GettyImages-2182843000
GettyImages-2182842981
GettyImages-2182837565
GettyImages-2182837674
GettyImages-2182837465
GettyImages-2182837920
GettyImages-2182847815
GettyImages-2182853018
GettyImages-2182853022
GettyImages-2182853085
GettyImages-2182853023
GettyImages-2182847374
GettyImages-2182847583
GettyImages-2182852877

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Bruins 07.11.24

Photos by Chris Wahl and Getty Images

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, BOS 38

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, BOS 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 46.8%, BOS 53.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, BOS 12

Hits: CGY 12, BOS 22

Takeaways: CGY 7, BOS 10

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, BOS 19

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, BOS 8

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

Tune in this Saturday at 2 p.m. MT for our best episode yet!

They Said It:

"I thought it was a good game, and I liked how we stuck with it again"

"We just feel like we’re never out of a game. We’ve proven it to ourselves time and time again"

"Obviously, it’s frustrating not to close that out, but we’ll take that point"

"I think it just shows a lot of character"

Up Next:

The Flames conclude their three-game road swing with a matinee in Buffalo on Saturday. Puck drop is slated for 11 a.m. MT.

Calgary's next home action is set for for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. MT against the Los Angeles King. TICKETS

Related Content

CGY @ BOS | Recap

Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'

The Chase - Episode 5 Trailer

News Feed

Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

'Take Pride In That'

Say What - 'Be Prepared'

5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

'Going To Create Momentum'

Say What - 'The Kid Can Shoot It'

Coro-nation

'A Special Place'

Say What - 'Make A Statement'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

Flames Fall To Oilers

Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'