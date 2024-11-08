Flames Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision To Bruins

The Flames had chances to take the lead in period one, notably a rebound opportunity from Mikael Backlund, and a breakaway chance from Andrei Kuzmenko which both went begging.

At the other end, Wolf made nine saves in period one, but he also took time to thank his post; after it kept a Brad Marchand drive out with nine seconds left on the clock.

Marchand clanked a second shot off the pipe a minute and a half into the second period, and the score stayed level for several minutes.

But Boston broke the game open with a pair of quick strikes just before the midway mark of the frame.

Pavel Zacha took advantage of a fortuitous bounce that fell to his stick in the high slot, slapping the puck home at 8:25 to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Cole Koepke extended the advantage 31 seconds later, tapping the puck in at the left post after a cross-crease pass from linemate Charlie Coyle.

Wolf made two key stops before the period was through, one off a Pastrnak partial break, the other a re-direct from in tight by former Flames teammate Elias Lindholm with about five minutes on the clock.

Boston outshot Calgary 14-13 in period two.