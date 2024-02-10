Say What - 'We Keep Buzzing'

The buzz following the Flames' 5-2 win over the Islanders

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on his first career hat-trick:

"I never would have thought I’d have a hat-trick in the NHL. Credit to my teammates of course, we’ve just been playing great hockey and I’m sure back home, everybody’s having some fun with it, I can’t wait to talk to them, see what they have to say. It was a great night from everybody, it really was."

On the team's four-game winning streak:

"I mean, like it’s just what a good buddy said, we’ve been a pack of hyenas. We keep buzzing, top down, from the first line to the fourth line, all six D, everybody’s connecting well. The first couple games, Ras and I started to play well defensively, we didn’t force anything; tonight, the offence came to us."

"We’ve been a pack of hyenas"

Jacob Markstrom on the factors to the Flames' recent success:

"I think for a while now, just obviously the work ethic and just rolling four lines and three pairs. Powerplay got us one today, you know, penalty-kill was really good. It was a really good overall game. Us as a group, we need everyone to be going to be successful."

On starting games on time:

"Really good, I think our starts have been really good. Ending periods and starting periods is really important for momentum; I think everybody’s buying in."

"I think everybody’s buying in"

Jonathan Huberdeau on Weegar's first career hat-trick:

"He’s unbelievable, I think, and just a reward tonight, getting his first hat-trick. Head down, shoot the puck, and it’s going in this year so it’s nice. He said he doesn’t look at the net, obviously at the end I wanted him to get his hat-trick, for sure."

On starting games with early leads:

"It’s nice to get the lead in every game; we got a big lead, two, three goals, that’s what we want to do every game. Lately, we’ve been playing better, so we’ve got to keep things going. It’s nice to go on a streak, it’s way more fun in the dressing room as well."

"It’s nice to get the lead in every game"

Ryan Huska on the win over the Islanders:

"Until probably the last seven, eight minutes of the third period, I thought it was a pretty complete game for us again, similar to what we saw in Boston from the team. And we had all sorts of contributions from different people, so that was something that was important, too."

On the confidence level he's seeing from the D corps:

"Early on in the year, we weren’t scoring, they were scoring. Now, I feel like they’re comfortable with how we expect them to play, and there’s a fine line between them getting too involved where they forget about what they have to do at the other end of the ice. They’re confident now, and there’s three guys for sure, and I think eventually you’ll throw Oliver in that mix, too; they know what they’re doing offensively, so when they get opportunities, they can score."

