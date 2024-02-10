Say What - 'We Keep Buzzing'

Ryan Huska on the win over the Islanders:

"Until probably the last seven, eight minutes of the third period, I thought it was a pretty complete game for us again, similar to what we saw in Boston from the team. And we had all sorts of contributions from different people, so that was something that was important, too."

On the confidence level he's seeing from the D corps:

"Early on in the year, we weren’t scoring, they were scoring. Now, I feel like they’re comfortable with how we expect them to play, and there’s a fine line between them getting too involved where they forget about what they have to do at the other end of the ice. They’re confident now, and there’s three guys for sure, and I think eventually you’ll throw Oliver in that mix, too; they know what they’re doing offensively, so when they get opportunities, they can score."