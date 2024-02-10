Say What - 'We Keep Buzzing'

MacKenzie Weegar on his first career hat-trick:
"I never would have thought I’d have a hat-trick in the NHL. Credit to my teammates of course, we’ve just been playing great hockey and I’m sure back home, everybody’s having some fun with it, I can’t wait to talk to them, see what they have to say. It was a great night from everybody, it really was."
On the team's four-game winning streak:
"I mean, like it’s just what a good buddy said, we’ve been a pack of hyenas. We keep buzzing, top down, from the first line to the fourth line, all six D, everybody’s connecting well. The first couple games, Ras and I started to play well defensively, we didn’t force anything; tonight, the offence came to us."