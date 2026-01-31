5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

1. Goals-Setting

It's the final game of January, and what better way than to spend the afternoon lighting the lamp?

That's the goal for the Flames - scoring goals - as they host the Sharks for a Saturday showdown.

The last handful of games have not borne a tonne of fruit, offensively speaking, but the belief is there - much like it was during the club's October drought - that better days, and more goal celebrations are ahead.

"You just have to stay with it, I think that's part of our messaging," Head Coach Ryan Huska said Friday, after the players took in an off-ice workout on the Calgary Roughnecks' home floor. "I think there's also, you know, the things that as a coaching staff, we have to look at to try to help them generate a little bit more, which is something that we're doing, (and) we'll continue to do. And then it's also a little bit more determination and urgency to find the back of the net. So there's a few different things that we have to work on.

"Last night (in Minnesota), I thought we did a pretty good job on it, and playing in a tougher building. I thought it was a pretty good road game that we did play. The execution, at times, was either a second off, or we missed on a one-time chance on shots like that. But it's a matter of staying with it and digging in."

The Flames outshot and outchanced the Wild in Thursday's 4-1 setback, but those chances they did generate went begging.

MacKenzie Weegar spoke Friday about internal discussions the group had in the wake of that defeat, the defenceman pointing to increased collaboration as one way to get back on track.

"When you talk to the D and the forwards, I think we can do a better job finding that connection, whether it's in the neutral zone or with more speed," he said. "Like I said, the D are maybe joining a little bit more on the offensive zone, trying to, you know, create some more confusion for the opposition. Whether it's a forward fighting a little bit more in the net-front, stuff like that.

"It's just the little things right now that I think, you know, it's the hard part of the game. But I think the discussions are important."

A dive into the numbers suggests those offensive opportunities might present themselves, too, against the young Sharks. San Jose has surrendered the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL this season (3.44), and their 44.8% Corsi rating is the lowest in the circuit, too.

But as his team looks to end the month on a high note - and put an end to their current five-game slide, Weegar figures the group is still optimistic.

"I don't think the frustration's really crept in," said the veteran D-man. "You know, there was a lot of great things to get from last game, but ultimately, it's still just, you know, (trying) to push for more offence.

"It was an open discussion today, and it's good that everybody can talk."