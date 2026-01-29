Game Day Notebook - 29.01.26

Do The Griddy

Matvei Gridin believes in himself, and his abilities.

The 19-year-old will skate in his 10th career NHL contest this evening, his first south of the 49th parallel, and five games (and two assists) into his most recent NHL stint, Gridin's got an eye on staying here permanently.

"It feels great," Gridin said of his return to the big club. "I've kind of found my game in the last couple games, and, yeah, hopefully can keep doing that and stay as long as I can."

"He's a very confident young man, so I like his approach to the game," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "I feel like you see more of the young players are a little bit of that mould nowadays. where he has a strong belief in his ability.

"He knows the areas that he wants to get better in, but he is not a guy that is gonna shy away or not want to be in that moment or play with the top players. That's what he's about. So I really like that about him."

Gridin's optimistic that he can make a difference on the powerplay, too. He helped create Matt Coronato's man-advantage marker Sunday against Anaheim with a quick, one-touch pass to the slot, showcasing both his playmaking ability and awareness of his teammate's time and space.

With a smile, Gridin admitted Thursday he knew where that pass was going before he even received the puck from linemate Nazem Kadri.

"When Naz had the puck (at the right point), I was, like, (if) he pass to me, I pass to Matty," Gridin explained. "I knew that before, before he passed to me."

Huska confirmed Thursday morning his four forward lines will stay unchanged from Sunday's contest against the Ducks, meaning Gridin will again skate alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost this evening.

"I love playing with them," Gridin said. "It was one game, but the first period, I think we played good. If we play like we did (in the) first period, we can score."

"That's a line that we expect to control some of the play," added Huska. "And Jonathan's a really big part of that. So the pace that that line has to play with, sometimes I don't think it's about foot speed with that line. I think it's about more the speed they move the puck that allows them to play quicker, and it allows them to have the puck longer.

"That's something that we're gonna look for out of them tonight."