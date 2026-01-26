Getting Set For The Flames Ambassadors Celebrity Poker Tournament

The Flames and the Flames Ambassadors are proud to announce the 19th Annual Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament presented by Gameday Men’s Health in support of the Flames Foundation.

Flames players, coaches, alumni, and local celebrities will face off against more than 440 participants in the sold-out Texas Hold’em charity event. Participants who knock out the celebrity at their table will win the autographed jersey off their back. Also included in the event are raffles, a live and silent auction, great buy-back opportunities, and much more.

The Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament has raised over $7.6 million for the Flames Foundation and generated a record-setting $610,000 for the Flames Foundation last year.

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, grassroots sports, and education. Through its efforts, the Flames Foundation has donated more than $70 million to local charities since its inception, helping kids play and prosper. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com