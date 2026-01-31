Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Today's lines and pairings against San Jose

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return to home ice this afternoon, taking on the Sharks for a 2 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.

As per the line rushes in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

