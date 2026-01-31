Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

The Flames return to home ice this afternoon, taking on the Sharks for a 2 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.
As per the line rushes in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf