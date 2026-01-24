Flames Defeated By Capitals 

Cooley turns aside 35 shots in 3-1 setback

By Chris Wahl
Aliaksei Protas' third-period goal broke a tie, and stood up as the decider, as the Capitals upended the Flames 3-1 Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Morgan Frost opened the scoring with a powerplay marker, while Devin Cooley made 35 saves between the pipes.

The locals struck first 6:09 into the first period, but it took a stellar defensive effort to help set up the goal. Frost hurried hard to his own zone on a Capitals odd-man rush, breaking up a net-front setup before looping around, grabbing the puck and skating into the Washington zone, where he ripped a shot blocker-side on Logan Thompson for his 10th goal of the campaign, putting the Flames ahead 1-0.

Calgary showed a good amount of offensive creativity in period one, firing 16 shots Thompson's way - four off the stick of Yegor Sharangovich, who came close to extending the lead with a shot and rebound attempt from the right wing.

The visitors answered back in period two, though, putting 17 pucks of their own on goal in the middle stanza. Hendrix Lapierre tied the game with his first NHL tally since the 2023-24 campaign, the puck bouncing onto his blade for a back-door tap-in at 6:33.

Cooley earned the start in goal - his second of this five-game homestand - and he was tested on a mid-period powerplay, stoning the NHL's all-time goals leader, Alexander Ovechkin, on a trio of opportunities including a patented one-timer from the left circle.

Upon killing the Joel Farabee minor, the Flames applied pressure, but Thompson made his best save of the night off Martin Pospisil while flailing in his crease, getting a glove hand to a wide-open opportunity before Adam Klapka shoved the rebound wide of the right post.

Cooley stood firm on an early third-period penalty kill, stopping Jakob Chychrun's Michigan attempt with his right shoulder, keeping the game even at a goal apiece.

But four minutes later, Protas put Washington ahead on a rebound in front of the Flames cage, tapping his 17th goal of the season home.

Ovechkin iced the contest with an empty-netter in the final minute of play.

Connor Zary finished the game with an assist for Calgary, while MacKenzie Weegar finished with a game-high five blocked shots.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"The first period was good - that's the way we need to play the game"

"It's a template ... we just need 60 minutes of it"

"Collectively, we've got to stick with it"

"We let them get to their forechecking game"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 26, WSH 38

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, WSH 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 47%, WSH 53%

Hits: CGY 21, WSH 17

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, WSH 22

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, WSH 38

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, WSH 15

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Capitals - 23.01.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

Calgary's five-game homestand draws to a close with a visit from the Anaheim Ducks Sunday at 6 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

