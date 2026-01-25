Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames conclude a five-game homestand tonight, with a Pacific division tilt against the Ducks at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

For fans in Calgary and the surrounding area, tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf