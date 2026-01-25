Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames conclude a five-game homestand tonight, with a Pacific division tilt against the Ducks at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
For fans in Calgary and the surrounding area, tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf