'He's Been So Good'

There’s a lot of ‘pinch me’ moments for a player in their first NHL season.

Yan Kuznetsov has had two back-to-back this week.

Wednesday night he played against Evgeni Malkin for the second time when the Pens came to town, and tonight he skates against Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals for the first time

The pair are Russian legends, their impressive careers making them stars among young players growing up there.

And their parents.

“Welcome to the NHL, for sure,” said Kuznetsov Thursday after practice with a broad grin. “I mean, even my dad, like he was asking for pictures of me with Malkin, yeah, so I did one with Malkin. Finally. We were on the road (the first time they played earlier this month on Jan. 10 in Pittsburgh), and my dad was pretty upset I didn't make one. So, I did make one yesterday. And obviously those two guys, Ovi and Malkin, they're like a big deal. They're legends back home for all the kids playing hockey. So, meeting them in person - that's big deal, for sure, for sure.”

As with Wednesday's tilt, once they hit the ice, though, Kuznetsov will be all business as the Flames look to get back in the win column tonight after a pair of recent losses.

“You can’t be starstruck,” said Kuznetsov. “That’s how you say it, right? You have just got to be aware of those players on the ice because they always find themselves in the right areas for the scoring chances, and even though they're older now, they’re still doing some pretty good hockey. So, you got to be always aware when those guys … and just be close to them.”

Kuznetsov will suit up for his 37th game tonight for the big club this season after being called up from the Wranglers.

He did play one NHL game prior to that, way back on Jan. 9, 2024.

The blueliner is one of the feel-good stories of this campaign, excelling since pulling the Flaming C over his head, playing calm, cool, collected – and consistent. Along with his stalwart defensive play, he's chipped in four goals and nine points this season.