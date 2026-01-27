As the Flames trade their skates and sticks for cards at Tuesday’s Flames Ambassador’s Celebrity Poker Tournament, the team can point to its work while short-handed as their ace in the hole.

Simply put, the PK has been cooking, and especially since the team returned from its holiday break in late December.

Assistant Coach Trent Cull has taken the penalty-kill as part of his portfolio since joining the club from the AHL’s Wranglers midway through last season. And over that time, he’s helped implement a system that - no matter who is on the ice - has led to an impressive run of form.

Calgary’s PK is top of the crop in the NHL in the month of January, clicking at a rate of 96.3%. The only goal the Flames have surrendered while short-handed this month came on a Columbus two-man advantage Jan. 13.

Cull pointed to that sense of cohesion as his penalty-kill’s strong suit, especially given the team’s recent personnel changes, both due to injuries and that trade with the Golden Knights just over a week ago.

“It's probably the strength of the group that's killing because we've lost Coles (Blake Coleman, sidelined since Jan. 8), who's a regular killer. We've lost (John) Beecher. He was a regular killer. Obviously some differences with Ras (Rasmus Andersson) and Whitey (Zach Whitecloud) coming right in, but he's picked it right up and doing a great job.

“I would just say the strength of the group might be the main thing.”

“As a unit, as the four guys that have gone out there, I think we're just on the same page,” forward Joel Farabee agreed. “Even if there are breakdowns, we bail each other out, and I thought we've been producing some offence, too, on the penalty kill.

“I think right now just the PK, everyone feels good. We know our reads, before each game with our pre-scout, like, you know, where we want to pressure and things like that. So I think it's just all about being on the same page. I think when you have that, like I said, even when there are breakdowns, we're in good spots.”