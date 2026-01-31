Deep C Fishing

Before the C of Red, the Flames found a way to end the month of January on a happy note.

A powerplay marker, a short-handed decider, and a first tally in front of the home fans for a promising rookie; all part of Calgary's 3-2 victory over San Jose Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the annual Women In Sport celebration day.

Morgan Frost, Matvei Gridin and Joel Farabee provided the offence - Farabee's tally breaking a third-period deadlock, while Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots between the pipes for the home side.

For Frost, his powerplay strike marked his third goal over his past four games, and post-game, the pivot shared that his recent run of form has been a real boost.

"First period was pretty good, and then just kinda built confidence from there," Frost said of his afternoon. "I think when I’m feeling confident in my game out there, that’s when I can start to be a little more creative and do some of the things that I know I can.

"Just felt good throughout the whole 60 minutes."

"Today, that’s the best I’ve seen him play, since he’s been with us," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of Frost's two-point performance. "The face-off circle, he had pace to his game, he was setting people up, he’s scoring goals.

"If you get that version of Morgan Frost every day, I think you’re pretty happy. He was excellent tonight."