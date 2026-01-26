Flames Settle For OT Point Versus Ducks

Calgary falls 4-3 in extra time at Scotiabank Saddledome

260125_CGYvsANA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Beckett Sennecke's first career NHL hat-trick helped the visiting Ducks secure the extra point, as Anaheim knocked off Calgary 4-3 in overtime Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome at East Asian Celebration Night.

The Flames held 2-0 and 3-2 leads - outshooting the Ducks 36-21 on the night - but ultimately were forced to settle for a single in the standings in the last of a five-game homestand.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Hunter Brzustewicz and Matt Coronato counted the Calgary markers, Brzustewicz's first-period tally serving as his first NHL marker.

See all the action from Sunday night's OT tilt

The start was everything the home side could have asked for, and more, as Calgary held a commanding 17-3 edge in shots on goal.

And the pressure paid off just past the six-minute mark. Mikael Backlund drove hard to the net, forcing Anaheim starter Lukas Dostal into a stop, but Huberdeau followed up on the rebound, smacking the puck home for his ninth goal of the season to break the ice.

Huberdeau opens scoring against Ducks

Less than two minutes later, the Flames found paydirt again. Brzustewicz put the puck goalward from the right side, it deflected off the stick of Ducks defenceman Jackson LaCombe, changed direction, and beat Dostal, giving Brzustewicz his first career NHL tally.

Brzustewicz scores his first NHL goal

Anaheim selected Sennecke with the third-overall pick in the 2024 Draft, and his sensational rookie season continued in the second period. He fired in the Ducks' first goal at 3:22 of the middle frame after a nifty setup from linemate Alex Killorn, then tied the game with 6:19 to play in the stanza after Mikael Granlund found him in space at the bottom of the left circle, helping the young Ontarian snap home his 17th goal of the season, tops among first-year NHL skaters.

In the third, the tides turned back in favour of the Flames, and they had Huberdeau to thank, after the veteran drew a penalty on a rush to the net, leading to Calgary's first powerplay of the game.

They made it count. From the right point, Nazem Kadri fed Matvei Gridin down low, and he zipped the disc quickly across to Coronato at the back post, allowing the winger to roof his team-leading 14th goal of the season into the yawning cage.

Coronato pots powerplay marker

Gridin nearly added a fourth midway through the period, stealing the puck from an Anaheim player in the neutral zone before walking in and ripping it past Dostal, and off the pipe.

But the Ducks tied the contest at 3-3 with just under seven minutes left in regulation time through Chris Kreider, and the two sides went to extra time with the Flames leading 35-17 on the shot clock.

In OT, Wolf made a sensational save off Killorn net-front, but with just over two minutes left, Sennecke completed his hat-trick, snapping the puck past the Calgary netminder on an odd-man rush.

Wolf finished the night with 17 saves, while Coronato finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Martin Pospisil had a game-high nine hits including a bone-rattler on Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov in the first period.

Brewgoal

During the first period, the team announced a partnership with Imperial Oil, christening the 1,000 seat rink set to feature inside Scotia Place as the Esso Community Arena.

Multi-use facility will be designed to prioritize community access

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Each line, I felt, had their moments tonight that were positive"

"He picked me up and twirled me around like a little stringbean"

"We got to find a way to win that game in regulation"

"We have to (keep) playing like we did in the first"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, ANA 21

Powerplay: CGY 1-1, ANA 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 58.2%, ANA 41.8%

Hits: CGY 29, ANA 26

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, ANA 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, ANA 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, ANA 11

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Ducks 25.01.26

Photos by Terence Leung

Up Next:

The Flames are next in action Thursday night, when the team travels to Saint Paul to face the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. MT.

