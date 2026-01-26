Flames Settle For OT Point Versus Ducks

Beckett Sennecke's first career NHL hat-trick helped the visiting Ducks secure the extra point, as Anaheim knocked off Calgary 4-3 in overtime Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome at East Asian Celebration Night.

The Flames held 2-0 and 3-2 leads - outshooting the Ducks 36-21 on the night - but ultimately were forced to settle for a single in the standings in the last of a five-game homestand.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Hunter Brzustewicz and Matt Coronato counted the Calgary markers, Brzustewicz's first-period tally serving as his first NHL marker.