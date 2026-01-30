Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Tonight's lines and pairings in Minnesota

projected web min
By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames hit the road for a Thursday visit to the Wild, with puck drop at Grand Casino Arena slated for 6 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.

As per the line rushes in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

