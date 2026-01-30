Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

The Flames hit the road for a Thursday visit to the Wild, with puck drop at Grand Casino Arena slated for 6 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan has the radio call.
As per the line rushes in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley